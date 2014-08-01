This Insane Ice Cream Changes Color When You Lick It

August 1, 2014 2 min read

It sounds like something straight out of Willy Wonka's chocolate factory: ice cream that changes color as you lick it.

In fact, this crazy treat is the work of a Spanish physicist-turned-chef named Manuel Linares, reports The Mirror. When Linares took a course in ice-cream making that encouraged students to make a new flavor, he decided he'd go a step further and try to create an ice cream that changed color.

Since debuting "Xamaleon" – a reference to the camouflaging chameleon – business has been booming at his ice cream shop in Spain. Xamaleon changes color from periwinkle blue to bright magenta, and reportedly tastes like tutti-frutti, containing strawberries, cocoa, almonds, banana, pistachio, vanilla and caramel.

Linares has kept the key behind the color-changing treat secret, though apparently the temperature of ice cream as it melts and is licked is important. Plus, Linares's "love elixir" that he spritzes on the ice cream after it is scooped apparently plays a role. What's in the elixir? Who knows – all Linares will say is it is all natural.

So far, ice cream lovers have to venture to Spain to get a taste of this magical sweet. However, if you make it to Linares's shop, you may find more than just Xamaleon on the menu – Linares is currently working on an ice cream that changes color when exposed to fluorescent or ultraviolet lights.

