Meet the Next Class of 500 Startups

500 Startups is one of the world's top accelerators. Many members of AlleyNYC have joined the program. Companies like Pijon and Chalkable are all 500 Startup alumni that are AlleyNYC members kicking ass and taking names. 500 Startups, much like their founder (Dave McClure) is badass, and I wanted to share the next group of companies with you. For those of you who want to learn more here is a video about 500 Startups:

Announcing 500 Startups’ 10th accelerator class:

CareLuLu is a marketplace that connects parents with licensed daycares and preschools. Instead of spending hours doing research, gathering references and driving around town for site visits, CareLuLu offers parents a personalized online search to quickly find safe and affordable daycare options that fit their family's specific needs.

CREAM brings a true shopping experience to you via your mobile phone. Get the best of the breakthrough designers and brands right at your fingertips.

Feesheh.com is the first online store offering accessibility and competitive prices on musical instruments in the Arab world and on oriental instruments globally.

Gallery AlSharq is a provider of exclusive Middle Eastern stock photography images and digital content, such as: vectors, sound effects, VAS images, and editorials segmented into multiple, unique categories and sourced from reputable experienced photographers from across the region.

GiveSurance is a recurring funding platform for charities that allows supporters to make donations simply through their existing insurance payment while helping insurance brokers add cause marketing to do good and grow their business

Gymtrack builds a system for gyms that allows all of their members to automatically track their workouts,and builds a platform that lets gyms sell virtual personal training to their clients. Gymtrack's system installs aftermarket onto any existing piece of gym equipment, and allows for members to wear their existing smartwatches.

LendSquare helps you lend money to small businesses in your neighborhood and get paid back with interest and perks. When people finance businesses they care about, we get better businesses, stronger neighborhoods, and happy lenders.

Mind My Business lets brick-and-mortars know what's happening outside and around their store, and their risks for fines. We take open government data and make it useful for mom-and-pop shops.

Monkimun makes fun and educational language games for kids.

myTips is Optimizely for customer activation. Build, A/B test and analyze user onboarding experiences without coding.

Nakedroom declutters your life. Schedule one pickup and we'll handle selling, donating, and discarding your unwanted household goods.

ProductBio has built a database that makes shopping and reporting easy and affordable for organizations that have to or want to be sustainable. We automatically index sources of product meta-data, revealing how every product was made to help buyers make decisions in alignment to their requirements and values.

Promolta helps music videos get seen through a targeted network of online publishers. Musicians gain new fans and publishers engage & monetize audiences.

RAIN is an app that helps small businesses effectively reach local customers by making mobile, local marketing easy and affordable. In a few quick steps, businesses can promote themselves using RAIN on all the most popular mobile apps and websites – including everything from Facebook to CNN.

Revivn repurposes unused enterprise hardware by getting it to underserved communities. Once the benefiting communities receive the technology, we then share their empowering stories with the world.

Rover’s iBeacon platform helps retailers deliver a better customer experience by transforming their mobile apps into in-store shopping companions.

Shakr.com makes high-quality video ads possible for small businesses. It takes just a few minutes to make a great video ad with Shakr.com.

Shopline is a DIY e-commerce platform that allows non-tech-savvy merchants to launch and run self-branded, online shops in minutes. Targeting Chinese-speaking cities in Asia, Shopline is localized for language and payment.

StudySoup is a peer-to-peer learning marketplace for college students. We empower top students to make money by selling notes, study guides and tutoring services.

TrustCloud makes sharing work. We provide trust, safety and performance guarantee products for peer to peer networks.

Uguru is marketplace for peer-to-peer tutoring on college campuses.

Uplette automates, consolidates, and optimizes the mobile advertising experience through the delivery of smart post-ad content. With Uplette, brands and advertisers know who their customers are and how they are converting, boosting customer acquisition by 4.8x and click-throughs by 2x when our proprietary feedback loop is integrated.

UXCam is a tool that allows companies to improve user experience. We visualize data to help developers better understand how users interact with their app and make informed decisions to eliminate customer struggle and improve usability.

Vantage Sports is a technology company that offers premium sports content to enterprises, media, and fans based on its groundbreaking data platform.

WeDidIt helps nonprofits identify more fundraising opportunities from their existing networks by mining social and financial data on their donors. We provide an online platform that organizations use to raise money and research their donor's capacity to give.

Whim is a mobile app that sends you out on a date TONIGHT. They eliminate the extensive search, targeting, messaging, and planning required by existing dating platforms (e.g., Tinder, Hinge, CMB), replacing that model with a dating-on-demand service that brings you curated, same-day dates with singles you have pre-approved.

YogaTrail provides yogis with detailed descriptions and yoga-centric reviews of tens of thousands of yoga venues around the world. Follow your teachers and studios and know when and where to go to class.

Zoomforth helps humanize professional communications. Their media-collection tools coupled with a drag-and-drop visual message creator allows users with no technical or design experience to quickly deliver beautiful microsites.

After looking at each and every one of these companies I have to tell you that I am super excited to see all the great things that are going come out of this program. I want to thank Mark Saldana, Marketing Manager at 500 Startups, for sharing the company information with us (I just cut and paste). I also want to congratulate all the companies for being selected, you are an inspiration to us all and we WILL be following your progress. Hustle ON.