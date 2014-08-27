Determination

UFC Heavyweight on Fighting, Mindset and Chasing Your Dream

This story originally appeared on Lewis Howes

He’s a beast. He gets to hit grown men in the face for a living, and gets paid well for it.

He once entered the top amateur boxing competition in the USA as a first time contender and won every bout by knockout.

Despite the fact that he’s probably the only guest thus far who could dismantle me with his bare hands, he’s a big lovable bear that I have the most in common with than anyone else.

In this interview we discuss relationships, how to transition your dreams, the mindset of a champion and what it takes to have it all.

Welcome to episode 82 on the School of Greatness with UFC contender Brendan Schaub.

In This Episode, You Will Learn:

  • Insights into the importance of entertainment in the UFC
  • The mindset behind high performing athletes
  • Why it’s hard to fall in love being in the UFC
  • What inspired Brendan to pursue MMA in his spare time after football practice
  • The story of how Brendan accidentally singed up for and won the golden gloves regionals
  • How Brendan won the Black Belt division of the Jiu Jitsu competition as a white belt
  • How the Ultimate Fighter reality show works and what it takes to join the UFC
  • Why even as a veteran UFC contender, Brendan still doesn’t feel comfortable in the octagon
  • How UFC sponsorships work
  • How his fans changed his name from “The Hybrid” to “Big Brown”
  • Brendan’s pre-fight ritual/philosophy for a great performance in high pressure situations
  • Plus much more…

