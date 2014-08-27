UFC Heavyweight on Fighting, Mindset and Chasing Your Dream
He’s a beast. He gets to hit grown men in the face for a living, and gets paid well for it.
He once entered the top amateur boxing competition in the USA as a first time contender and won every bout by knockout.
Despite the fact that he’s probably the only guest thus far who could dismantle me with his bare hands, he’s a big lovable bear that I have the most in common with than anyone else.
In this interview we discuss relationships, how to transition your dreams, the mindset of a champion and what it takes to have it all.
Welcome to episode 82 on the School of Greatness with UFC contender Brendan Schaub.
Subscribe on iTunes, Stitcher Radio or TuneIn
In This Episode, You Will Learn:
- Insights into the importance of entertainment in the UFC
- The mindset behind high performing athletes
- Why it’s hard to fall in love being in the UFC
- What inspired Brendan to pursue MMA in his spare time after football practice
- The story of how Brendan accidentally singed up for and won the golden gloves regionals
- How Brendan won the Black Belt division of the Jiu Jitsu competition as a white belt
- How the Ultimate Fighter reality show works and what it takes to join the UFC
- Why even as a veteran UFC contender, Brendan still doesn’t feel comfortable in the octagon
- How UFC sponsorships work
- How his fans changed his name from “The Hybrid” to “Big Brown”
- Brendan’s pre-fight ritual/philosophy for a great performance in high pressure situations
- Plus much more…