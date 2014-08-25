GoPro Finally Launches a Camera Harness for Man's Best Friend

August 25, 2014 3 min read

Sit. Roll over. Give paw. Make an action flick. If your dog had a GoPro Fetch, he’d be all over that last command, whether he knew it or not.

Today, GoPro, the company behind the handy, bring anywhere and everywhere, compact Hero cam, has made dog owners all over the world happy with the launch of a harness mount for these nifty cameras. Known as Fetch, the harness straps to your four-legged friend and allows owners to capture all sorts of exciting daily doggie events, whether their pups are burying bones, fetching Frisbees or sniffing… yeah, we’ll just stop right there.

To get your fix of “fun footage of Fido,” or, rather the fun Fido gets into, GoPro’s harness, which fits dogs weighing 15 to 120 pounds, lets you capture video from not one but two perspectives. GoPro explains the front chest mount can be used “for bone-chewing, digging and front-paw action,” while the back mount is "for over-the-head shots of running, jumping, fetch and more.” Get crazy and double your puppy pleasure and strap two GoPro Hero cams to your hound for both views at the same time.

Because dogs never get dirty, the black padded adjustable cloth harness is “water-friendly,” so your tail wagger can swim and roll around in the mud, no problem. To wash it, just toss Fetch in the washer.

Speaking of protecting your investment, the GoPro Fetch also comes with a camera tether to keep your GoPro sturdily in place when your pooch bolts at a good clip, rolls over or gets rough and tumble with other dogs.

Even though the San-Francisco-based company decided to finally play canine cam catch up, other companies have been leveraging the success of GoPro doggie-centered camera action for some time. Dog lovers everywhere have been jerry rigging their own GoPro dog collar and harness mounts for years. And there’s already a handful of decent Kurgus and Orvis brand dog harnesses for sale that were specifically designed to hold GoPro Hero cams.

The non GoPro options put dog people back between about $34 and $40, notably less than GoPro’s official entrée into the market. While it’s no Versace Barocco pet bowl ($754!), GoPro’s version cha-chings at a pricy $59.99 a pop (or, ahem, pup).

Thinking about fetching one for your future furry filmmaker? Take a look at the GoPro Fetch in action first below.

Cheetahs, cows, turtles and pelicans GoPro. Now your dog can, too. Officially.

