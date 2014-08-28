Smartwatches

Apple, Samsung and LG: Smartwatch Showdown Set for Early September

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Former Staff Writer
2 min read

Samsung has officially issued a call to arms -- or, rather, a call to wrists -- in a forthcoming smartwatch showdown, following reports that Apple will unveil a long-awaited wearable of its own in just two weeks’ time.

The Korean tech giant unveiled late yesterday evening the Samsung Gear S, which features a curved, 2-inch glass display and a SIM card slot. It is the company’s first smartwatch to feature a 3G connection (and Bluetooth and WiFi), meaning that users can conduct phone calls directly from their wrists, the company said in a statement.

Alongside Gear S, Samsung also announced the Gear Circle -- a wireless headphone device that can receive calls, play music, obey vocal commands and converts into a vibrating necklace of sorts whenever it’s not in use.

Pricing has not been confirmed by Samsung, which noted that both devices will hit shelves in October.

Related: Pebble Adds Colorful, Limited Edition Smartwatches to Lineup

News of the launches arrives on the heels of reports yesterday that Apple “now plans to unveil a new wearable alongside the two next-generation iPhones…on September 9,” according to Recode.

The device would likely utilize Apple’s HealthKit and HomeKit platforms for fitness tracking and home monitoring, according to the site.

While speculation has surrounded Apple’s smartwatch launch for months, it had previously seemed unlikely that the company might unveil it so soon.

And Korean electronics maker LG is looking to get in on the frenzy of wearable revelations as well. The company announced its more traditional-looking G Watch R, which “boasts a refined aesthetic that is reminiscent of traditional timepieces,” LG said. Touting a circular, 1.3-inch face, it bows in the fourth quarter.

Related: Why Wearable Tech Isn't the Next Big Thing -- Yet

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Jason Feifer
Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Smartwatches

Have Smartwatches Already Peaked?

Smartwatches

LG Watch Urbane Review: Is This the Best Android Wear Device?

Smartwatches

This Standalone Smartwatch Is Designed for Both Children and Senior Citizens