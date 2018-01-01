Wearable Tech

More From This Topic

Here Are 7 Gadgets at CES Designed to Help You Sleep Better
CES

Here Are 7 Gadgets at CES Designed to Help You Sleep Better

These devices tap into your brain function and your senses to regulate your REM cycle.
Lydia Belanger | 6 min read
At CES, We Found 8 Awesome Solutions to Boost Your Productivity This Year
CES

At CES, We Found 8 Awesome Solutions to Boost Your Productivity This Year

At CES, data, neuroscience, encryption and more combine to help us manage the conditions that impact our performance.
Lydia Belanger | 9 min read
Samsung to Show Off Smart Glasses and Directional Speaker at CES
CES

Samsung to Show Off Smart Glasses and Directional Speaker at CES

The tech giant's in-house idea incubator will show off a portable directional speaker, a device that can help people with lung damage and smart eyeglasses.
Angela Moscaritolo | 3 min read
How the 100 Healthiest Companies in America Handle Wellness Differently Than You Do
Health and Wellness

How the 100 Healthiest Companies in America Handle Wellness Differently Than You Do

Making wellness a core company value is a good start. Incentives, free wearables and incentives for physical activity don't hurt, either.
Heather R. Huhman | 6 min read
This Wearable Chair Looks Ridiculous, But It Solves a Real Problem
Wearable Tech

This Wearable Chair Looks Ridiculous, But It Solves a Real Problem

The Chairless Chair could be a lifesaver for factory workers.
Stephen J. Bronner | 2 min read
Atari Is Beta Testing a Speakerhat
Technology

Atari Is Beta Testing a Speakerhat

Atari combined speakers, a hat and Bluetooth to create the Speakerhat!
Matthew Humphries | 2 min read
Google Glass Enterprise Edition Is Ready for Work
Google Glass

Google Glass Enterprise Edition Is Ready for Work

After working on an enterprise version of the wearable, aptly named Glass Enterprise Edition, for the past two years, the Glass team is finally ready to bring it to more businesses.
Angela Moscaritolo | 3 min read
VRcade: Be the First to Open One in Your Town
Virtual Reality

VRcade: Be the First to Open One in Your Town

Virtual-reality arcades offer a way for entrepreneurs to become early adopters in a tech industry poised for exponential growth.
Elena Titova | 5 min read
Could an Update Mean a Google Glass Resurgence?
Google

Could an Update Mean a Google Glass Resurgence?

The wearable tech got its first software update in nearly three years, but it only adds Bluetooth support and some unnamed bug fixes.
Tom Brant | 2 min read
Why This Weird Wearable Let Me Down -- and What It Taught Me About Tech's Limitations
Personal Health

Why This Weird Wearable Let Me Down -- and What It Taught Me About Tech's Limitations

Healbe is trying to crack a really tough nut with the release of GoBe 2.
Stephen J. Bronner | 6 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.