A recent study by Cross River Therapy found that the average worker spends as much as 33% of their work week in meetings. As a business owner, that number might be much higher. That's a significant portion of the day to be virtually inaccessible, but that doesn't mean you have to be out of the loop. Checking your phone during a conference might be unseemly, but a quick glance at your watch could give you just as much information.

The Chronowatch C-Max is an affordable Apple Watch alternative that could help you stay attuned to the needs of your team, even while you're busy. This feature-packed watch can be used to make calls, check notifications, and more, and it's only $37.99 (reg. $99).

In terms of a low-cost investment with a high-value return, the Chronowatch stands out among smartwatches. The C-Max packs 14 features into a sleek, modern smartwatch.

Use your C-Max to answer or make calls, check your message notifications, set alarms, or control the playback of music, podcasts, and audiobooks on your phone. No more wondering what's going on with your team when in a meeting. A glance is all it takes to see what's going on.

This smartwatch also comes with a variety of health monitors and fitness trackers. Schedule a few brief walks throughout the day to stay energized, and track your steps to ensure you've had enough movement to get the blood flowing. Then, if you need to unwind after a long day, just open up the multi-sport fitness tracking once you hit the gym.

You can even keep an eye on your health with multiple body monitors. Keep in mind this smartwatch is not a piece of medical equipment, but readings may still give you a good idea of what your body is up to.

You don't need to burn through your paycheck just to get a smartwatch.

Get the Chronowatch C-Max Call Time Smartwatch on sale for $37.99 (reg. $99).

