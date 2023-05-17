Stay Connected With These High-Quality Wireless Headphones, Now for Less Than $35 Enjoy wireless sound while remaining aware of your surroundings.

Being an entrepreneur has its perks, but it also means you're usually working around the clock. That means you often have to stay productive even when you're taking a break — like running an errand or hitting up the gym. If you've been looking for wireless headphones that keep you from totally tuning out while you're tuning in, the Open Ear Induction Stereo Wireless Headphones are a great fit.

With the Open Ear Induction Stereo Wireless Headphones, you can still hear the conversations going on around you, and even take a call while you wear them. And right now, you can score these game-changing wireless headphones for just $33.99 — that makes them some of the most affordable wireless headphones around at $76 off the usual price.

Constructed from soft plastic, these headphones are lightweight and ideal for jogging and walking, delivering great sound while they rest comfortably over your ears. Their bone conduction technology means the music tones are sent directly through your skin and bones — which means crisp, clear sound for you, and quiet for those around you. It also means you're able to stay alert no matter your surroundings, ensuring you stay safe on late night runs or during the daily commute.

Verified buyer, Thomas, raves, "Very comfortable to wear and long battery life. Also has very good sound quality. I would recommend these."

A lengthy battery life allows you to enjoy six hours of continuous listening before having to power these back up again. A built-in microphone lets you answer calls and stay connected at all times, and Bluetooth connectivity makes that happen seamlessly after pairing with your device. Their IPX6 water-resistant status also makes them great for outside workouts or commutes, as you have peace of mind even on rainy days.

Take a much-needed break while staying connected with the Open Ear Induction Stereo Wireless Headphones, on sale for just $33.99 (reg. $109).

Prices subject to change.

