Stay in Contact with This $39.97 Smartwatch Tools for fitness tracking, communication, and more.

By Entrepreneur Store

entrepreneur daily

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

StackCommerce

Communication is an essential part of a functional business. TeamStage reports that 86% of employees blame company failures on poor communication, and one vital step to limiting that risk is making sure you're always available. Something as simple as a low-cost smartwatch could help that happen.

The MagPRO is a multifunctional smartwatch with a customizable face and magnetic band. This versatile smartwatch is a match for professionals who always need a way to stay apprised of what's going on at the office but may not be able to be there in person. Whether remote, traveling, or on the road, you can stay connected on a budget with the MagPRO, and it's only $39.97 for this week.

Keep your team on hand.

Running a business is never the same thing day to day, but this budget-friendly smartwatch is versatile enough to match the flexible professional. It comes with functions for everything from health tracking to activity monitoring and connectivity. And, of course, it also tells you the time.

This smartwatch connects via Bluetooth with your smartphone to receive message alerts and social notifications. It can also track your steps while running to meetings or monitor other wellness data like your estimated calories burned and blood pressure. Just keep in mind that this smartwatch isn't medical equipment. You can even use the MagPRO at the gym with different presets for tracking sports like basketball, soccer, swimming, and cycling, among others. Plus, it's IP67 waterproof, but don't wear it in the pool.

It's not all function over form here. This smartwatch has a sleek black matte finish and an adjustable magnetic band. Wear it to meetings to check your notifications without ever needing to pull out your phone.

Invest in communication.

Make sure you're available when your team needs you.

This week only, get the MagPRO Smartwatch on sale for just $39.97, with no coupon needed.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

The Remote Side Hustle a 43-Year-Old Musician Works on for 1 Hour a Day Earns Nearly $3,000 a Month: 'All From the Comfort of Home'

Sam Ziegler wanted to supplement his income as a professional drummer — then his tech skills and desire to help people came together.

By Amanda Breen
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc.
Living

How to Biohack Your Circadian Rhythms and Achieve Peak Mental Performance

Discover how understanding your circadian rhythms can dramatically improve your performance on complex mental tasks.

By Aytekin Tank
Business News

Amazon Adds New AI For Sellers As It Plans Its First-Ever 'Big Spring Sale'

The AI tool could make it easy for sellers to list items, and the spring sale applies to all Amazon shoppers — not just Prime members.

By Sherin Shibu
Business News

Costco CFO Reveals Uncertain Fate of $1.50 Hot Dog and Soda Combo

CFO Richard Galanti reveals that the price will stay the same — but only "for a while."

By Emily Rella
Leadership

If You Want Your Dreams to Become a Reality, Harness These 3 Entrepreneurial Responsibilities

Explore these entrepreneurial responsibilities and the inflection points between each.

By John Emery