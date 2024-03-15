Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Communication is an essential part of a functional business. TeamStage reports that 86% of employees blame company failures on poor communication, and one vital step to limiting that risk is making sure you're always available. Something as simple as a low-cost smartwatch could help that happen.

The MagPRO is a multifunctional smartwatch with a customizable face and magnetic band. This versatile smartwatch is a match for professionals who always need a way to stay apprised of what's going on at the office but may not be able to be there in person. Whether remote, traveling, or on the road, you can stay connected on a budget with the MagPRO, and it's only $39.97 for this week.

Running a business is never the same thing day to day, but this budget-friendly smartwatch is versatile enough to match the flexible professional. It comes with functions for everything from health tracking to activity monitoring and connectivity. And, of course, it also tells you the time.

This smartwatch connects via Bluetooth with your smartphone to receive message alerts and social notifications. It can also track your steps while running to meetings or monitor other wellness data like your estimated calories burned and blood pressure. Just keep in mind that this smartwatch isn't medical equipment. You can even use the MagPRO at the gym with different presets for tracking sports like basketball, soccer, swimming, and cycling, among others. Plus, it's IP67 waterproof, but don't wear it in the pool.

It's not all function over form here. This smartwatch has a sleek black matte finish and an adjustable magnetic band. Wear it to meetings to check your notifications without ever needing to pull out your phone.

