Work Experience, Be Damned: Here's How to Hire the Best Problem Solvers (Infographic)

How many times a day do a clock’s hands overlap? Why are manhole covers round? How many golf balls can fit in a school bus?

While Google may have stopped proffering such questions in its own job interviewing process, such inquiries can actually help weed out critical thinkers, according to a new infographic compiled by the employment agency Adecco.

As opposed to traditional interview questions that tend to hone in on prior work experience and hard skills -- and which a majority of applicants have come to expect -- broaching out-of-the-box topics can reveal a candidate’s unique problem-solving capacities and communication skills.

And once you’ve landed an employee that happens to excel in critical thinking, per Adecco, strive to retain them at any cost. That’s because millennials -- who will soon comprise the largest percentage of the workforce -- are notorious job-hoppers.

Check out some more hiring tips in the infographic below.

