My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Productivity

Study: Office Plants Can Boost Productivity and Morale

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Former Staff Writer
2 min read

Getting your office into a vegetative state, it turns out, can actually be good for business.

A study out of the University of Queensland in Australia has concluded that an office ornamented with plantlife can actually increase employee productivity by 15 percent.

“A green office communicates to employees that their employer cares about them and their welfare,” said the study’s co-author, Alex Haslam, a psychology professor. “Office landscaping helps the workplace become a more enjoyable, comfortable and profitable place to be.”

The study -- purportedly the first-ever to assess the long-term effects of green surroundings on productivity -- focused on three workspaces in the UK and the Netherlands. 

Related: 5 Ways to Turn Your Workstation Into a Workout Station

Minimalist offices were spruced up with greenery, as perceptions of air quality, concentration and workplace satisfaction were monitored over the course of two months.

“The findings suggest that investing in landscaping an office will pay off through an increase in office workers’ quality of life and productivity.”

Halsam also noted that the motivating upshot of vegetation would seem to contradict the long-held belief that “lean” -- or minimally-appointed -- office spaces were more conducive to productivity.

“Modern offices and desks have been stripped back to create sparse spaces -- our findings question this widespread theory that less is more,” he said. “Sometimes less is just less.”

Related: Do You Need to Break Down the Cubicle Walls to Improve Performance?

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Productivity

10 Tips for Massively Increasing Your Productivity From a CEO With ADHD

Productivity

Why You Don't Need Hard Deadlines to Succeed

Productivity

Is Your Brain on Autopilot? Here's How to Re-Engage and Think Big.