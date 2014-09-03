Work-Life Balance

The Average American Works 47 Hours Per Week, Gallup Finds

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Former Staff Writer
2 min read

For most entrepreneurs, the concept of a 40-hour workweek feels like a long-gone dream. And a brand-new Work and Education Survey courtesy of the analytics group Gallup would seem to indicate that you’re not alone.

In the U.S., the average full-time employee clocks in 47 hours per week, according to Gallup. That amounts to nearly one full day beyond the standard 9-to-5 threshold.

The 47 hour figure has remained largely consistent over the past 14 years, Gallup reports, even as the number of jobs began to plummet on the heels of the recession in 2007.

Related: 6 Tips for Succeeding as Both an Entrepreneur and a Parent

The survey, comprising 1,271 adults aged 18 and older, also concluded that pay structure has a significant impact upon hour count. Salaried employees, for instance, tend to work five more hours per week on average than employees who are paid on an hourly basis.

While it’s clear that full-time employees are working at a higher-than-expected rate, Gallup’s workplace management scientists suggest that “this doesn’t necessarily mean that workers logging long hours are suffering.” For instance, longer hours could point to greater engagement, they noted, which is far more important to employee wellbeing than time off.

Related: How Taking Time Off Can Help You Get Ahead

“Highly engaged workers who log well over 40 hours will still have better overall wellbeing than actively disengaged workers who clock out at 40 hours,” Gallup said.

Read additional findings from the report here.

While the average American workweek may remain at 47 hours, other countries are experimenting with new paradigms. France’s incumbent minister of economics proposed that the country look beyond its standard 35 hours, for instance, while Sweden’s second largest city of Gothenburg is currently experimenting with a 30-hour workweek.

Related: Why Your Team Needs YOU to Take a Summer Vacation

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Work-Life Balance

How to Manage Your Team's Calendar During the Holidays

Work-Life Balance

The Secret to Living a Balanced Life as a CEO? Pick a Strong Second in Command.

Work-Life Balance

Work-Life Balance Making You Crazy? Work-Life Integration Is the Sane Alternative