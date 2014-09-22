My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Straight Talk

What to Think About When You Think About Advisors

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read

You can’t build your business alone so advice is critical. In a recent hangout, we chatted with experts in the startup space for their expertise on how to surround yourself with the smartest people possible, to give your business the best chance for success. Here’s what they said:

Look for enthusiasm. Find people who are interested in your company and your success, and find a range of opinions for balanced help. Says Seth Levine, managing director at venture capital firm Foundry Group, “The quality of the business and the life of success increases as people open themselves up to advice.”

Play the long game. When you pick your advisors -- your accountant, your lawyer, and even your banker, consider those who can advise you as your business grows. For instance, bankers “like to talk and share ideas not just for the transaction but because they feel they are building a relationship for the long term” says Wole Coaxum, a business banking executive at Chase.

Beware of your own passion. Your own excitement can blind you from your true risk profile, says Levine, who sees hundreds of business plans, some that are stronger than others. He suggests you find a way to balance your enthusiasm with your advisors’ expertise. 

This video is editorial content and reflects the personal views and opinions of the participants. 

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From
Networking Like a Pro

Networking Like a Pro

Buy From
No B.S. Time Management for Entrepreneurs

No B.S. Time Management for Entrepreneurs

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Straight Talk

What Advice Would You Give Your Younger Self?

Straight Talk

The Best Thing I've Delegated -- and What it Taught Me

Straight Talk

What Advisors Have Taught Me