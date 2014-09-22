Starbucks

Starbucks Tests Coffee That Tastes Like Beer

Updated at 1 p.m. EST to include a Starbucks spokesperson's comments. 

Sure, you've heard of beer that tastes like coffee. But have you had coffee that tastes like beer?


If Starbucks has its way, you will soon. The coffee chain is testing a beverage with a taste reminiscent of stout beers called the Dark Barrel Latte in select locations in Ohio and Florida. 


The drink is topped with whipped cream and caramel, and incorporates a "chocolaty stout flavored sauce," according to a Starbucks spokesperson. While it may taste like Guinness, it is a nonalcoholic beverage that doesn't contain any beer.


"We’re looking forward to learning more from the test, but do not have additional information to share on future availability of this product in our stores," says a Starbucks spokesperson. 


Customers in the test markets have taken to social media to sing the drink's praises and voice their disgust. If Starbucks doesn't expand their test soon, just scrolling through Twitter is enough to make beer and coffee lovers feel jealous – or ready to road trip to the select test market stores.

