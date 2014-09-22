Starbucks Tests Coffee That Tastes Like Beer

September 22, 2014 2 min read

Sure, you've heard of beer that tastes like coffee. But have you had coffee that tastes like beer?

#DarkBarrelLatte is cozy but not sweet- like a bonfire on a chilly autumn night. @Starbucks please keep it around! pic.twitter.com/01hJCVMIue — Elle (@Elle_Noir12) September 15, 2014

If Starbucks has its way, you will soon. The coffee chain is testing a beverage with a taste reminiscent of stout beers called the Dark Barrel Latte in select locations in Ohio and Florida.

the dark barrel latte at starbucks really does taste like beer and coffee... — mad libs (@hilibbye) September 18, 2014

The drink is topped with whipped cream and caramel, and incorporates a "chocolaty stout flavored sauce," according to a Starbucks spokesperson. While it may taste like Guinness, it is a nonalcoholic beverage that doesn't contain any beer.

I am so confused by this drink. Is it supposed to taste like malt vinegar??? But it's not bad??? #darkbarrellatte — emma elizabeth (@emma_elizabethw) September 14, 2014

"We’re looking forward to learning more from the test, but do not have additional information to share on future availability of this product in our stores," says a Starbucks spokesperson.

Severely disappointed in @Starbucks. The Dark Barrel Latte is horrid. Bring back my Salted Caramel Latte to Ohio, PLEASE. #notfallwithoutit — Kristen Juth (@KJuth04) September 15, 2014

Customers in the test markets have taken to social media to sing the drink's praises and voice their disgust. If Starbucks doesn't expand their test soon, just scrolling through Twitter is enough to make beer and coffee lovers feel jealous – or ready to road trip to the select test market stores.

Hey @Starbucks I heard about your #DARKBARRELLATTE coffee that tastes like stout? Dark caramel sauce? Brilliant! #MustHaveNow — Jen (@MagickleMe) September 22, 2014

