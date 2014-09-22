Apple

Rumors Swirl Over Apple's Plan for Beats

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Entrepreneur Staff
Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.
2 min read

Another day, another rumor about the future of Apple's $3 billion buy. 

TechCrunch reported earlier today that Apple will shutter the Beats music streaming service, but an Apple spokesperson has called the report untrue.

Additionally, Recode reported that though the Beats Music brand may change or disappear over time, the Beats headphone brand will remain intact.

The tech giant snapped up Beats in May in a much discussed $3.2 billion deal, taking in the headphone and music streaming business, as well as bringing the music industry know-how of co-founders Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine. Back in August, Beats Music's CEO Ian Roberts was tapped to oversee iTunes Radio as well.

Related: Beats $3.2B Sale Proves It's Great, But Not Necessarily at Headphones

While the iPhone 6 and 6 plus, which were released to line-forming crowds last week, didn’t come pre-loaded with the Beats Music app, the recent Apple TV update did.

When Apple bought Beats, many questioned if the streaming service could stand out in a crowded field that included major competitors like Spotify, Pandora and Google Play. It seems that the company's game plan will include some form of incorporating the tech into iTunes while also reframing the service, which brought in 111,000 subscribers, to better line up with the Apple brand.

Related: Was Apple's Beats Acquisition Smart or Desperate?

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert David Meltzer
David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Apple

Apple Is Ramping Up R&D to Find Its Next Big Product

Apple

Tim Cook: WSJ Report on Jony Ive Is 'Absurd'

Apple

iPhone Designer Jony Ive to Leave Apple to Start His Own Firm