'We Don't Give a Sh*t About Gluten Free': A Restaurant Owner Gets Bold With Customers

Is the customer always right? This chef doesn't think so – and he's throwing out diners who disagree.

Last week, the chef a Chinese restaurant in San Francisco called SO closed up shop early because he was tired of rude customers and their needy demands, reports ABC7. A sign posted on the door explained his reasoning: "We are closed because of you (customers). So... Yes we use MSG! We don't believe in organic food, and don't give a shit about gluten free." 

While the chef and restaurant owner James Chu returned to work this week, he isn't backing down on his stance. A new sign on the door reads, "We work hard to please everyone, but know we can't. So if you're hard to please, please turn around and go somewhere else."

Telling potential customers to scram is a bold business move that has brought major media attention and social media buzz to the small Chinese restaurant.

"This place is anti-organic and pro-MSG.  Never getting my business," reads a one-star Yelp review. "I'll go somewhere that cares about its customers."

However, most critics on Yelp have been impressed by Chu's refusal to bow to customer demands. The restaurant currently is averaging four stars, with more than 1,250 reviews.

"Thumbs up to the owners for sticking up to their guns," reads one recent review. "The owner is very honest about using MSG and being non-organic. No one is forcing you to eat here if you don't like it."

Every entrepreneur has to deal with eternally dissatisfied customers. Is it better to stick by the old adage "the customer is always right," or to tell them to deal with it or get out? Let us know your take in the comments.

