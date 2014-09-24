Work-Life Balance

Richard Branson Announces Unlimited Vacation Policy for Virgin Staffers

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Former Staff Writer
2 min read

If the 9-to-5 workweek is a paradigm of the past, then why do so many businesses still cling to outdated vacation policies? That is the question posed by Richard Branson in an excerpt from his new book, The Virgin Way, where the billionaire announces that staffers at Virgin’s U.S. and United Kingdom headquarters will now receive unlimited vacation time -- provided, of course, that they get their work done.

The practice is not a new one. Branson says he was inspired to adapt unlimited vacations after hearing of a similar policy at Netflix, which, in 2010, allowed salaried employees to take time off whenever they wanted, without prior approval and without their hours being tracked.

While technology has made remote work a cinch and has also made certain staffers reachable around the clock, Branson concluded that, at the end of the day, completed work was a healthier focus than the number of hours clocked.

Related: Richard Branson Says He Writes His Own Blog Posts, And He's Read Your Comments

But the critical assumption behind the policy, Branson notes, is that employees will only take off “when they feel one hundred percent comfortable that they and their team are up to date on every project and that their absence will not in any way damage the business -- or, for that matter, their careers.”

An unlimited vacation policy, which has been adapted by other notable startups like Foursquare and Tumblr, can have both positive and negative ramifications, experts say. While some managers fear that such programs tempt a catastrophic free-for-all, others have found that vacation time actually increases very little upon institution.

Branson, for his part, hopes the policy will be a boon to morale, creativity and productivity at Virgin’s parent companies. “Assuming it goes as well as expected,” he writes, “we will encourage all our subsidiaries to follow suit, which will be incredibly exciting to watch.”

Related: Richard Branson Gets Into Carpooling

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Work-Life Balance

How to Manage Your Team's Calendar During the Holidays

Work-Life Balance

The Secret to Living a Balanced Life as a CEO? Pick a Strong Second in Command.

Work-Life Balance

Work-Life Balance Making You Crazy? Work-Life Integration Is the Sane Alternative