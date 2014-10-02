A Drone's-Eye View of Apple's 'Spaceship' Campus
Apple has big ambitions that span the company's array of devices, designs, services -- and even its office space. In case you aren't already aware, Apple has begun construction on "Apple Campus 2," a 2.8-million-square-foot new headquarters that, well, looks like a spaceship.
A few quick facts about the campus:
- It will have room for 13,000 employees
- It will include an on-campus gym and recreation center
- Hungry? No problem. Plans call for an on-site restaurant
- For big events and meetings, it will include a 1,000-seat corporate auditorium
Related: Apple Aims to Increase Its Silicon Valley Workforce By Nearly 50 Percent
Sounds awesomely ridiculous, right? Well, none of that is ready yet, but one person visited the construction site a few weeks ago in the northeast corner of Cupertino, Calif., and used a drone to capture this 8-minute aerial view of the work that's been completed so far.
Go on, take a look. You know you want to.
Related: New Images of Apple's 'Spaceship' Headquarters in California