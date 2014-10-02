Apple

A Drone's-Eye View of Apple's 'Spaceship' Campus

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Entrepreneur Staff
Director of the Entrepreneur Partner Studio
1 min read

Apple has big ambitions that span the company's array of devices, designs, services -- and even its office space. In case you aren't already aware, Apple has begun construction on "Apple Campus 2," a 2.8-million-square-foot new headquarters that, well, looks like a spaceship.

A few quick facts about the campus:

  • It will have room for 13,000 employees
  • It will include an on-campus gym and recreation center
  • Hungry? No problem. Plans call for an on-site restaurant
  • For big events and meetings, it will include a 1,000-seat corporate auditorium

Related: Apple Aims to Increase Its Silicon Valley Workforce By Nearly 50 Percent

Sounds awesomely ridiculous, right? Well, none of that is ready yet, but one person visited the construction site a few weeks ago in the northeast corner of Cupertino, Calif., and used a drone to capture this 8-minute aerial view of the work that's been completed so far.

Go on, take a look. You know you want to.

Related: New Images of Apple's 'Spaceship' Headquarters in California

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Apple

Apple Took Out a CES Ad to Troll Its Competitors Over Privacy

Apple

Apple Plunges $57 Billion in Premarket Trading, Dragging Global Stocks After Shock Sales Warning

Apple

Here's How to Download Your Apple Data