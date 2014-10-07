Google May Be Developing 'Lego-Like' Video Screens

October 7, 2014 2 min read

Google is reportedly in the process of developing large-scale displays made out of smaller screens that fit together to make one giant image.

The big TV project is the latest revelation from Google X, the tech company’s experimental division, and will make it possible to create seamless displays in a variety of sizes and shapes, sources told The Wall Street Journal.

The undertaking is being led by Mary Lou Jepsen, a former MIT professor with display technology experience who cofounded the One Laptop Per Child project. Gecko Design, a mechanical engineering firm Google acquired in August, may also be involved, the paper reports.

Much is still unknown, including the project's intended purpose or the size of each modular display. Google officially remains mum on the subject.

The big challenge, according to one source, is finding a software solution to eliminate the seams where the modules meet, something Google is actively hiring display experts to work on.

Led by Astro Teller, Google X is also the home of Google’s self-driving car project, Google Glass, a contact lens that diabetics could use to measure blood-glucose levels and a project to deliver Wi-Fi to developing countries from high-flying balloons.

Also in Google’s pipeline is a modular smartphone program called Project Ara that would allow users to attach and remove a variety of components like a keyboard, camera or speakers.

