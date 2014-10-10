Drones

Major Financial Services Company Considers Using Drones in Inventive Way

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
3 min read
This story originally appeared on FOX BUSINESS

USAA wants to take to the skies in an effort to fast-track insurance claims.

The financial services company, whose members include U.S. military personnel and their families, asked the Federal Aviation Administration for permission to test unmanned aircraft last week, becoming the first insurance provider to seek an exemption.

Since commercial drone use is prohibited by regulators, USAA has conducted four years of research in partnership with the FAA and public entities. The exemption would pave the way for independent testing of small drones that could help USAA quickly settle insurance claims during natural disasters.

Kathleen Swain, a USAA property and casualty underwriter, said the company is always looking at new technologies that aid the claims process. USAA believes drones can lead to faster and more accurate claims service while making it safer for insurance adjusters who are on-site after catastrophes.

“Right now we’re focusing on disaster operation. We’ve gained some expertise in that area, and by using this technology, we can better serve our members during one of those horrible disasters. This is a technology that can really benefit our membership,” Swain said.

Related: Rise of the Drones: The Future Is Here

The FAA has only doled out a small number of permits for movie production and other commercial uses so far. By law, the agency must respond to USAA’s application within 120 days.

USAA plans to use a five-pound, slow-speed aircraft manufactured by PrecisionHawk, an upstart firm that has made a name for itself with drones that assist farmers. Testing would be done at USAA’s headquarters in San Antonio, Texas, and privately owned land in the area.

Swain said USAA has taken steps to ensure a safe environment for testing, and the company’s crew has the expertise to continue developing the research.

As a FAA-rated commercial pilot and flight instructor, Swain oversees training for USAA employees. She previously served as an Air Force instructor pilot with the Department of Defense.

If USAA is given the green light by the FAA, the research could lead to significant changes in how insurance companies respond to claims.USAA plans to continue utilizing in-person inspections. Area imagery provided by drones would be used in collaboration with reports from adjusters on the ground.

“Getting to the site is extremely difficult to inspect properties” after major natural disasters, Swain noted. USAA is always worried about the safety of both its members and employees, she added. Unmanned aircraft offer one way to address those concerns.

“This type of technology does allow us to get more precise information quicker and in a safer environment,” Swain said.

Related: DHL to Begin Drone Delivery for Packages in Germany – Will the U.S. Follow?

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Drones

5 Ways Drones Are Changing the World

Drones

The iPhone of Drones Is Being Built by This Teenager

Drones

Court Strikes Down FAA's Drone Registration Rule