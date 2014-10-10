35 Restaurants Where the Customer Isn't Right

October 10, 2014 2 min read

In a restaurant, who gets the final say: the chef or the customer?

Restaurant recommendation site Urbanspoon has collected a list of 35 of the strictest restaurants in the U.S. With chefs that would rival Seinfeld's "soup Nazi," these are restaurants the offer no substitutions, limited dining times and bans on condiments. Despite the strict rules, customers keep coming back for more.

For example, Father's Office in Los Angeles doesn't allow reservations, substitutions or modifications. The restaurant maintains that its refusal to compromise is what makes the signature Office Burger so good. Just don't expect the waiter to bring you any ketchup -- adding the condiment is strictly banned from the burger.

Urbanspoon found that the strictest restaurants tended to be pizzerias and cafes, though international cuisines from Mexican to Indian all made the list. To check out the full list, which includes Atlanta's Bone Garden Cantina, a restaurant that will kick you out if you stay too long, and Washington, D.C.'s Pasta Mia which refuses to adjust cheese and sauce preferences, go to Urbanspoon's blog.

Do you have a favorite local restaurant that values the chef's vision over picky customers? Or, do you prefer to dine at places that honor the adage "the customer is always right?" Let us know your take in the comments.

