Customer Service

35 Restaurants Where the Customer Isn't Right

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Reporter
2 min read

In a restaurant, who gets the final say: the chef or the customer?

Restaurant recommendation site Urbanspoon has collected a list of 35 of the strictest restaurants in the U.S. With chefs that would rival Seinfeld's "soup Nazi," these are restaurants the offer no substitutions, limited dining times and bans on condiments. Despite the strict rules, customers keep coming back for more.

For example, Father's Office in Los Angeles doesn't allow reservations, substitutions or modifications. The restaurant maintains that its refusal to compromise is what makes the signature Office Burger so good. Just don't expect the waiter to bring you any ketchup -- adding the condiment is strictly banned from the burger.

Related: 3 Out of 4 Negative Tweets Happen While Customers Are Still Inside the Restaurant

Urbanspoon found that the strictest restaurants tended to be pizzerias and cafes, though international cuisines from Mexican to Indian all made the list. To check out the full list, which includes Atlanta's Bone Garden Cantina, a restaurant that will kick you out if you stay too long, and Washington, D.C.'s Pasta Mia which refuses to adjust cheese and sauce preferences, go to Urbanspoon's blog.

Do you have a favorite local restaurant that values the chef's vision over picky customers? Or, do you prefer to dine at places that honor the adage "the customer is always right?" Let us know your take in the comments.  

Related: 'We Don't Give a Sh*t About Gluten Free': A Restaurant Owner Gets Bold With Customers

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Customer Service

How to Best Use an Answering Service to Convert Those After-Hour Calls You've Been Missing

Customer Service

Is Your Customer Support on Life Support?

Customer Service

The $62 Billion Reason to Improve Your Customer Experience