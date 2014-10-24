My Queue

Queen Elizabeth Had Something to Do With a Tweet

Queen Elizabeth II joins a long list of celebrities to join the Twittersphere, if only tangentially.

The Head of the Commonwealth apparently fired off a tweet, sent via the British Monarchy Twitter handle, in front of 600 guests at the opening of the Information Age exhibition at London's Science Museum.

It was predictably a polite message:

While the queen signed the above Twitter missive, whoever's running the British Monarch account confirmed that she had, in fact, personally sent it with a follow-up tweet:

As the Verge notes, however, while the Queen allegedly sent the Tweet on an iPad in front of the exhibit opening's guests, the tweet in question was sent from an iPhone.

#scandal?

In all likelihood, the Queen composed (dictated? approved?) the tweet beforehand, and the iPad business was simply for ceremonial effect. And really, who can blame her: As we all know by now, once a tweet is sent out into the ether, it's there for good.

If the Queen is going to tweet, it better be grammatically correct. Her subjects would expect nothing less.

