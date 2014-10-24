Queen Elizabeth Had Something to Do With a Tweet

October 24, 2014 2 min read

Queen Elizabeth II joins a long list of celebrities to join the Twittersphere, if only tangentially.

The Head of the Commonwealth apparently fired off a tweet, sent via the British Monarchy Twitter handle, in front of 600 guests at the opening of the Information Age exhibition at London's Science Museum.

It was predictably a polite message:

It is a pleasure to open the Information Age exhibition today at the @ScienceMuseum and I hope people will enjoy visiting. Elizabeth R. — BritishMonarchy (@BritishMonarchy) October 24, 2014

While the queen signed the above Twitter missive, whoever's running the British Monarch account confirmed that she had, in fact, personally sent it with a follow-up tweet:

The last tweet was sent personally by The Queen from her official Twitter account @BritishMonarchy #TheQueenTweets — BritishMonarchy (@BritishMonarchy) October 24, 2014

As the Verge notes, however, while the Queen allegedly sent the Tweet on an iPad in front of the exhibit opening's guests, the tweet in question was sent from an iPhone.

#scandal?

In all likelihood, the Queen composed (dictated? approved?) the tweet beforehand, and the iPad business was simply for ceremonial effect. And really, who can blame her: As we all know by now, once a tweet is sent out into the ether, it's there for good.

If the Queen is going to tweet, it better be grammatically correct. Her subjects would expect nothing less.

