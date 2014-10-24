My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Ready For Anything

How to Dress for a Business Meeting. Yes, Seriously. (Infographic)

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
How to Dress for a Business Meeting. Yes, Seriously. (Infographic)
Image credit: Olu Eletu | StockSnap.io
Former West Coast Editor
2 min read

Note to business people everywhere, even you casual Californians: Don’t show up for a business meeting in flip-flops, shorts and a hoodie. Like, ever, man. Suit up and dress like the professional you are or aim to be. Because, as the tried-and-true adage goes, you never get a second chance to make a first impression.  

Bringing your A-game -- and prepping your notes and/or pitch or presentation -- are only half of the business meeting readiness equation. The other half is simply looking the part. And this advice couldn’t ring truer than when you meet with a prospective client, connection or employer for the very first time.

Related: The Stars of Shark Tank on How to Dress For Success

For men, putting your best look forward often comes down a clean, crisp look from head to toe. Svelte suit. Slick tie. Shined shoes. Spruced hair. Channel Don Draper, minus the hangover tang. Remember, we’re talking about looking -- not acting -- like the dapper Don.

For women, the same rules apply. An equally unfettered, conservative -- basically safe -- professional look is often the best choice for meetings, regardless of your gender. If you wear a skirt with your blazer and blouse instead of dress pants, double check that it’s not too short.

Finally, before you decide on an outfit for any professional appointment, carefully consider your audience. If you’re meeting someone abroad, research what the locals wear for business tête-à-têtes and dress accordingly. Or, when meeting with a high-level executive, do your best to mirror what he or she will wear, which will likely be a tailored suit.

Related: Is This the Summer of the Short Suit? Thankfully, Probably Not. 

For more on why it’s important to dress for success when you’re heading into a business meeting, take a look the spiffy infographic from the British web hosting firm 34SP.com below:

Click to Enlarge+
How to Dress for a Business Meeting. Yes, Seriously. (Infographic)

 

Related: Professional Dress Doesn't Have to Mean Boring 

More from Entrepreneur

Jon Horowitz is dedicated to helping brands with grow their social footprint by aligning with influencers and creating innovative content.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Buy From
The Hero Factor

The Hero Factor

Buy From
Total Alignment

Total Alignment

Buy From
The Business of Good

The Business of Good

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Dress Codes

Air France Offers Compromise After Flight Attendants' Outrage at Headscarf Rule

Ready For Anything

Fashion-Savvy Ways to Shape Your Image to Score Business Success

Ready For Anything

How to Dress for a Business Meeting. Yes, Seriously. (Infographic)