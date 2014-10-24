Man Builds Furniture Out of Old Apple Computers

October 24, 2014 2 min read

While Apple’s minimalist designs often straddle a stunning line between gadgetry and art, the designer Klaus Geiger has reimagined one of the tech giant’s discontinued computers with a utilitarian slant.

Geiger created a line of contemporary furniture incorporating Apple’s Power Mac G5 -- a large, aluminum machine that launched in 2003 and was replaced by the Mac Pro three years later.

For the upcycled range, called benchmark, Geiger removed each computer’s electronic innards to make use of its visually striking -- and remarkably sturdy -- exterior, Designboom reports.

To build a bench, for instance, a piece of solid wood rests atop two of the machines, nestled precisely within each computer’s handles. To create a storage unit, Geiger stacked two of the computers horizontally, and repurposed the face of each into a functioning drawer.

Check out the collection in full right here.

And this isn’t the first time that Apple products have been inventively repurposed, according to MacRumors. Take a look at this Power Mac G3-turned-mailbox and this Mac Pro G5-turned-fishtank.

