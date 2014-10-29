Social Media Analytics

IBM, Twitter to Partner on Business Data Analytics

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
IBM, Twitter to Partner on Business Data Analytics
Image credit: Tomasz Bidermann | Shutterstock.com
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Reuters

IBM on Wednesday announced a partnership with Twitter to help shape business decisions using data collected from tweets worldwide.

IBM will help businesses predict trends in the marketplace and consumer sentiment about products and brands and will train 10,000 employees to consult businesses on the best use of Twitter data.

IBM chief executive Ginni Rometty has been trying to shift the 100-year-old company's focus away from commoditized hardware to higher-value cloud and data analytics products.

In April, Twitter acquired social data provider Gnip to burrow into the 500 million tweets sent daily on its network.

Enterprise clients will now be able to filter the data based on geography, public biographical information and the emotion expressed in the tweet.

"We are taking this huge fire-hose of data (and) letting clients decide how to dose that down," Seth McGuire, senior business development manager at Twitter, told Reuters in an interview.

The company previously allowed third-party firms such as Gnip, Datasift and Dataminr to buy access to the tweets and then re-sell that data to corporate clients.

While other data analysis software for businesses exists, Twitter hopes the partnership with IBM's established businesses will draw in customers.

IBM plans to offer Twitter data as part of its analytics services delivered through cloud computing, including cognitive computing.

Software developers will also be able to use Twitter data in applications they are building using IBM's Bluemix and Watson Developer Cloud offering.

"Data is the phenomenon of our time," said IBM's Rometty.

"Twitter has created something extraordinary. When you bring this together with other kinds of information and leverage IBM's innovations in analytics, Watson and cloud, business decision making will never be the same," she told an event announcing the launch.

"This is a huge milestone for Twitter," said Twitter CEO Dick Costolo, adding:

"IBM brings a unique ability to integrate complex systems and data to help clients make better business decisions."

IBM shares were off 0.12 percent at $163.40 while Twitter shares dipped 3.2 percent to $42.38.

(Reporting by Marina Lopes; Editing by James Dalgleish)

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

Buy From
Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Social Media Analytics

The Social Media Analytics Showdown: What You Can Track and How

Social Media Analytics

4 Tracking Tools to Help You Streamline Your Flood of Content

Social Media

10 Tools for Social Media Managers in 2020