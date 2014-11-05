Is Your Company's Data Safe in the Cloud? (Infographic)

November 5, 2014 2 min read

At this point it probably goes without saying that cloud services are becoming crazy popular. So much so, more than half of all U.S. businesses use some form of it. Whether managed internally or contracted to a third party like Google or Amazon, cloud services allow businesses to manage their information and files in one location that’s easy to access and secure.

But exactly how secure is the cloud? Even if your IT staff or service provider is vigilantly securing your cloud with the latest safety measures and security systems, cloud storage can still be risky business. Everything is hackable. Nothing is breach-proof.

Related: Why You Shouldn't Be Afraid of the Cloud

Tech giant Dell recently surveyed 200 IT managers in the United Kingdom about their use and understanding of the cloud. Based on the results, the company put together the infographic below, which looks at three critical areas of cloud security: Virtual Private Networks (VPN, which allows a computer or a Wi-Fi-enabled device to send and receive data securely across a shared or public network), bring your own device (BYOD) policies and a Domain Name System (DNS, the system that Internet domain names and addresses are tracked and regulated by).

So, the question is obvious: How safe is your cloud?

Related: Why Uncovering a Network Security Breach Can Take Weeks or Months