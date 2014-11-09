The Difference Between a Solopreneur and a Side-Gigger (Infographic)

November 9, 2014 1 min read

There are 30 million Americans working as freelancers or independent workers. But, there are huge differences within this independent, entrepreneurial cohort.

One big divide: the solopreneurs and the side-giggers. 17.9 million "solopreneurs" work more than 15 hours a week independently, according to MBO Partners' annual State of Independence in America report. Meanwhile, side-giggers take independent side jobs, working an average of 11 hours a week.

Related: Take Back Your Mornings (Infographic)

By 2019, the independent workforce is expected to grow by 40 million. Check out exactly who these side-giggers and solopreneurs are and how they're making money outside of corporate America in the infographic below.

Related: Is Your Startup Idea a Killer, or Should It Be Killed?