Solopreneur

The Difference Between a Solopreneur and a Side-Gigger (Infographic)

Reporter
1 min read

There are 30 million Americans working as freelancers or independent workers. But, there are huge differences within this independent, entrepreneurial cohort.

One big divide: the solopreneurs and the side-giggers. 17.9 million "solopreneurs" work more than 15 hours a week independently, according to MBO Partners' annual State of Independence in America report. Meanwhile, side-giggers take independent side jobs, working an average of 11 hours a week.

By 2019, the independent workforce is expected to grow by 40 million. Check out exactly who these side-giggers and solopreneurs are and how they're making money outside of corporate America in the infographic below. 

The Difference Between a Solopreneur and a Side-Gigger (Infographic)

 

