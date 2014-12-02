My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Online Marketing

The Science of Building Buyer Personas (Infographic)

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Contributor
CEO, Single Grain. Founder, Growth Everywhere.
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

There’s no arguing with the fact that the Internet has made it possible to reach a wider audience than ever before. But just because you can reach more target prospects doesn’t mean that you should.

Reaching out to too wide of an audience dilutes your advertising message and diminishes its effectiveness by requiring it to be unnecessarily broad. If, for example, you go after all buyers who share certain target demographics (like, say, age, gender and geographic location), there’s a good chance your ads will fall on deaf ears in some cases. After all, one middle-aged housewife in Peoria could have vastly different interests and concerns than another similarly-aged woman in the same area.

If you blast your message out to vast demographic groups at large, you’re wasting time and money by targeting people who aren’t -- and never were -- true prospects. The secret to better targeting comes from the creation and deployment of good buyer personas.

Related: An Effective Digital Marketing Strategy Starts With Knowing Your Customers and Your Goals

Buyer personas are fictitious representations of your target buyers, incorporating not just demographic data, but psychographic and behavioral insight as well. On average, using these tools makes websites two to five times more effective by allowing businesses to create catered marketing experiences that speak directly to a user’s needs.

To see just how effective these resources can be, take the example of Skytap, a cloud automation-solutions provider. After integrating buyer personas into its marketing campaigns, the company was able to increase sales leads by 124 percent, online leads by 97 percent, organic search traffic by 55 percent and North American site traffic by 210 percent. That’s some pretty powerful stuff!

To learn more about buyer personas, as well as what it takes to put them into practice, take a look at the following SIngle Grain infographic, “Target Acquired: The Science of Building Buyer Personas:”

Click to Enlarge+
The Science of Building Buyer Personas (Infographic)

 

Are you using buyer personas to help target your company’s promotions? Share your best tips for integrating them into your marketing campaigns in the comments section below.

Related: The Missing Ingredient of Modern Marketing

More from Entrepreneur

Jon Horowitz is dedicated to helping brands with grow their social footprint by aligning with influencers and creating innovative content.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Online Marketing

Forget Fake News -- It's Fake Traffic You Need to Worry About

Online Marketing

The Hands-Off Method of Online Marketing That's Both Fast and Easy

Online Marketing

The 3 Costliest Mistakes I've Made Launching A New Website (So Far)