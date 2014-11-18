9 Moments the Happiest People Have Every Day

November 18, 2014 5 min read

Success and happiness aren't easy to achieve. It takes a lot of time, hard work, and luck to get there. That's why, along the way, you've got to take advantage of moments -- those brief periods of time when all can be right in your world. Paul H. Dunn said:

"Happiness is a journey, not a destination."

Throughout that journey, here are nine moments worth experiencing every day.

1. A Moment of Laughter

"We don't laugh because we're happy – we're happy because we laugh." -- William James

There's physiological evidence that shows that laughing puts you in a better mood. Take time every day to laugh and you'll find it's both contagious and uplifting. Surround yourself with funny people, find opportunities to laugh at yourself, and laugh your way to the top.

"Say to yourself, Here is an opportunity for you to celebrate like never before, my own power, my own ability to get myself to do whatever is necessary." -- Tony Robbins

We don't take the time to celebrate small successes enough - or even big successes. At Likeable Local, we instituted a "Moment of Rock" every day at 5pm to celebrate our successes from the day. Everybody rocks out like their favorite sports team just won a championship. How can you take at least one moment per day to celebrate the good in your life?

3. A Moment of Reflection

"It is not by muscle, speed, or physical dexterity that great things are achieved, but by reflection, force of character, and judgment." -- Marcus Tullius Cicero

We all lead such busy lives. It's important to be able to take at least one moment each day where we do nothing but think. Put your phone away, get somewhere by yourself and simply reflect on the day that was and that day that will be, about decisions to come and about what you've learned from the past.

4. A Moment of Stillness

"Learning how to be still, to really be still and let life happen- that stillness becomes a radiance." -- Morgan Freeman

There's reflection and then there's true stillness - the ability to shut off everything, including your mind, and get into a meditative state. The busier your life is, the more valuable it is to practice moments of stillness. Yoga and meditation are the most popular ways to get into a state of stillness, if only for a moment.

5. A Moment of Pride

"All your life, other people will try to take your accomplishments away from you. Don't you take it away from yourself." -- Michael Crichton

A lot of people associate the word "pride" with something negative. But you have so much to be proud of. You can afford to take a least one moment each day where you sit back and appreciate all that you have done and the good person that you are. Take pride in the little things you've accomplished in the last day.

6. A Moment of Humility





"Humility is not thinking less of yourself but thinking of yourself less." -- C.S. Lewis

Pride in your accomplishments is great, but so is a moment of humility, in which you appreciate your tiny role in the profoundly large universe around you. When we take a moment to appreciate the amazing world around us, it's hard not to be happy for all that we have.

7. A Moment of Connection

"The need for connection and community is primal, as funadmental as the need for air, water, and food." -- Dean Ornish

Ultimately, the human animal is a social one. Take at least one moment a day to connect with the people around you- your significant other, friends and family. Hold someone's hand, or give someone a hug, or cuddle with someone. Your happiness isn't just about you, it's about others.

8. A Moment of Joy

"If you so choose, each day can be filled with even more joy than the one before. If you so choose, even the most seemingly random events can work in your favor." -- Ralph Marston

Laughter is great but joy is even more powerful. Take a moment to experience the joy of your kids or family, the joy of your spiritual connections, or the joy you can find in play, or music, or dance.

9. A Moment of Gratitude





"I would maintain that thanks are the highest form of thought, and that gratitude is happiness doubled by wonder." -- GK Chesterton

Finally, take a moment each day to express gratitude you have, for the people in your life, the experiences you've had and will have, and the world around you. You can't physically feel angry or upset and grateful at the same time, so just taking a moment of gratitude will make you happier. I write three handwritten thank you cards every day to create moments of gratitude.