4 Basic Steps to Turn Web Visitors Into Brand Ambassadors (Infographic)

November 14, 2014 1 min read

This story originally appeared on PR Daily



The brand ambassador is a highly coveted but oft-elusive tool in the marketer’s arsenal; the golden snitch of the marketing world, if you’ll forgive a "Harry Potter" reference.

If brand ambassadors are what you crave, you’re in luck.

In just four easy steps you can take someone from casual visitor to your online properties to a bona fide brand ambassador who inspires others to share in their love of your brand.

What are those four easy steps? It’s in the infographic from Seychelle Media.