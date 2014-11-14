Customer Loyalty

4 Basic Steps to Turn Web Visitors Into Brand Ambassadors (Infographic)

This story originally appeared on PR Daily

The brand ambassador is a highly coveted but oft-elusive tool in the marketer’s arsenal; the golden snitch of the marketing world, if you’ll forgive a "Harry Potter" reference.

If brand ambassadors are what you crave, you’re in luck.

In just four easy steps you can take someone from casual visitor to your online properties to a bona fide brand ambassador who inspires others to share in their love of your brand.

What are those four easy steps? It’s in the infographic from Seychelle Media.

Click to Enlarge+
4 Basic Steps to Turn Web Visitors Into Brand Ambassadors (Infographic)

 

