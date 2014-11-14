4 Basic Steps to Turn Web Visitors Into Brand Ambassadors (Infographic)
The brand ambassador is a highly coveted but oft-elusive tool in the marketer’s arsenal; the golden snitch of the marketing world, if you’ll forgive a "Harry Potter" reference.
If brand ambassadors are what you crave, you’re in luck.
In just four easy steps you can take someone from casual visitor to your online properties to a bona fide brand ambassador who inspires others to share in their love of your brand.
What are those four easy steps? It’s in the infographic from Seychelle Media.
