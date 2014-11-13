Infographic: Electronic Spending in MENA on the Up and Up

November 13, 2014 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Electronic spending is what its all about in the MENA. More and more markets are beginning to show signs of huge increases in electronic spending. Visa took a look at this, focusing on Egypt, Lebanon, Jordan, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman and some larger markets: the UAE, KSA, and Qatar. They compared Visa card usage in the holy month of Ramadan and the Eid holiday of 2013 with 2014, and the results show some promising growth. The infographic below shows the details of the results they found, and it's worth a look.