My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Technology

Finally, Watch Tony Hawk Ride a Real Hoverboard

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When it comes to hoverboards, Tony Hawk has burned us before (sadly, this video of him air surfing turned out to be a lie).

But a newly released video, which shows the pro-skateboarder riding an actual real-life hoverboard, goes a long way towards making amends. Sadly, the hoverboard in question is slightly less impressive than the one in Hawk's spoof video. While it indeed hovers, it only does so one inch above the ground, and only if the ground in question is a conductive surface. Other drawbacks: the battery lasts a mere seven minutes and there are currently only 10 prototypes, each priced at $10,000 on Kickstarter.

Related: Kickstarter Campaign for 'World's First Real Hoverboard' Launches Today

Still, it looks like a lot of fun. Greg and Jill Henderson, the couple behind the Kickstarter campaign, have built a metal-lined hoverpark in Silicon Valley, where Hawk tests out the device.

Spoiler: He wipes out a few times before getting the hang of it, but the man's clearly a hoverboard master.

Watch his moves in the video below. 

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Technology

Why Googling Yourself Is Not Just for Fun Anymore

Technology

What Happens When the Technology You Built Your Company on Becomes Obsolete?

Technology

Geospatial Technology Trends to Watch In 2019