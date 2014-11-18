Finally, Watch Tony Hawk Ride a Real Hoverboard

November 18, 2014 1 min read

When it comes to hoverboards, Tony Hawk has burned us before (sadly, this video of him air surfing turned out to be a lie).

But a newly released video, which shows the pro-skateboarder riding an actual real-life hoverboard, goes a long way towards making amends. Sadly, the hoverboard in question is slightly less impressive than the one in Hawk's spoof video. While it indeed hovers, it only does so one inch above the ground, and only if the ground in question is a conductive surface. Other drawbacks: the battery lasts a mere seven minutes and there are currently only 10 prototypes, each priced at $10,000 on Kickstarter.

Still, it looks like a lot of fun. Greg and Jill Henderson, the couple behind the Kickstarter campaign, have built a metal-lined hoverpark in Silicon Valley, where Hawk tests out the device.

Spoiler: He wipes out a few times before getting the hang of it, but the man's clearly a hoverboard master.

Watch his moves in the video below.