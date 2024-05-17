Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Cybersecurity is one of the most valued fields in today's world. The bigger your business is, the more cybersecurity needs it will likely have. If you want to keep contractor costs from skyrocketing out of control, you'll want to learn how to do some of the work yourself.

To get the ball rolling, you can actually study to become a certified cybersecurity expert with The Complete 2024 Penetration Testing & Ethical Hacking Certification Training Bundle, which is on sale for $49.99 (reg. $351).

This in-depth bundle features nine courses and nearly 90 hours of content.

Among the many valued courses throughout this bundle, CertNExus Cyber Secure Coder is a great introduction to software security, handling certain vulnerabilities and maximizing security. This course has nearly ten hours of content and an average of 4.11/5 stars by students.

Hands-On Hacking is another popular course in the bundle, with an average student rating of 4.18/5 stars. It features just over 12 hours of content on topics like the tools and techniques most commonly used by ethical hackers and penetration testers, methods for gathering information when diagnosing a problem, and vulnerability testing.

This course and the others in the bundle are taught by instructors from IDUNOVA, which is an online IT training service with over two decades of experience. They also feature content from ITPRoTV, which is an ACI learning company that's designed to teach IT and help students launch careers.

