My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Product Design

Making the Business Case for Human-Centered Design

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
Founder and CEO of Story+Structure
5 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Too often, technology solutions for a business are designed without fully taking into consideration the people (both inside and outside an organization) who will use them and the environment in which they will be experienced.

Asking employees and customers to conform and adjust their behavior to fit a product or process may appear to be the easiest path forward, but it typically leads to user frustration, poor customer experiences and resistance to adopting the new system -- all leading to business inefficiencies.

For solutions to take hold, they must be rooted in empathy and compassion for the very people who will be using and supporting them: The design must be human centered. Taking a human-centered design approach means leading with people’s wants, needs and behavior; developing a deep understanding of tasks, work flow, culture, environments and technology; and ensuring users are involved throughout the design process.

What that means is that every design decision is made with this question in mind: “Does this make sense from a user’s perspective?” For example, if a company were designing a coffeemaker, where should the power button be placed? Should it go on the top, left side, bottom or right? Should it make a click noise when pushed in or more of a pop sound? And should a light go on when the button has been successfully pushed all the way or is the sound enough?

These are a lot of questions to ask about a simple on/off button. But they’re important questions to have in mind (and answer) to ensure that the user ultimately has a product that works effectively, intuitively and beautifully.  

Related: The Man Who Invented the Cubicle Went to His Grave Hating What His Creation Had Become

If the process of creating human-centered design (which relies on the user’s point of view when developing a solution to a problem) is implemented properly, the results can be far-reaching. Not only will clients be happy with their products’ usability and consumers pleased with their purchases but also employees will be satisfied working for a company that takes into consideration the actual people they are creating solutions for.

A work environment that embraces and promotes empathy and understanding in its culture promotes employee recruitment and retention. Everyone wants to feel like he or she is making a difference. And at a company where peoples’ wants, wishes and needs are taken into consideration when a service or product is developed, employees truly are.

Would you rather stay at a company that cares deeply and holistically or one that focuses only on the profit margin? The answer is seemingly obvious. 

Time after time, I’ve seen companies, ranging from startups to vast institutions, invest in the latest technology, the proverbial silver bullet, believing that it will solve any and all business challenges.

What they’re missing is this: Success isn’t generated by technology. It is created by people. Take the time to deeply understand the motivations, needs, wants and preferences of all stakeholders -- employees, customers, investors and constituents -- at a human level and success will follow. 

Related: Smart Design Connects the Dots

Say your business is growing, demand is high, and you find your customer-relationship-management and enterprise-resource-planning systems aren’t keeping pace. Your salespeople aren’t able to provide the on-the-spot quotes needed, as questions about inventory and pricing must be answered by a trip back to the office and a look at separate systems, none of which are talking to the other.

What’s needed is answering a mission-critical question that touches on all major operational components of your business: 

How can the company provide the most efficient response to opportunities that present themselves? A traditional approach might be to re-examine each component of the technology -- to invest in the latest customer-relationship-management  systems.

A human-centered design approach would involve an in-depth assessment of the people, processes, culture and technologies across the ecosystem, how they integrate with one another and how they support customer engagement.

Are your company's systems meeting employees’ needs to create and nurture customer relationships? If not, what needs are going unmet? What needs do you predict moving forward, and how can you make sure your technologies are scalable and sustainable to meet those needs?    

The final answer may well be to customize your existing systems, based on feedback from the employees who use them and the needs of customers and prospects. The human-centered design approach to figuring this out? Put people first, the process second. Only after those two elements are fully understood, and thirdly technology, can you create elegant human solutions.

Related: How to Get an Enormous User Base Without Spending a Dime on Marketing

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Product Design

4 Lessons From LEGO's Mastery of the Old and the New

Product Design

3 Tips for Manufacturing Products That Last a Lifetime

Product Design

Your Minimum Viable Product Is Doomed Without This