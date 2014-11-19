Justin Timberlake Just Became the Co-Owner of This Audio Company

November 19, 2014 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Justin Timberlake is famous for a lot of things, including his sweet crooning and frosted tips as a member of the quintessential '90s boy band N'Sync (see also: Brittany Spears), his turn as an actor (he notably played Sean Parker in The Social Network) and his SNL hosting prowess.

In addition to all this, Timberlake is quite the businessman. Over the years, the singer/actor/host has invested in a long list of ventures, all with varying degrees of success. He is the owner or co-owner of a social network (MySpace, so that one clearly didn't pan out), tequila brand (which is doing well), barbeque restaurant chain, golf course, professional basketball team and fashion line. (removed all the a's before each venture)

Today, he officially added another venture to the list: The audio-technology company AfterMaster -- which makes "any audio source dramatically clearer, fuller and louder" -- announced that Timberlake is joining as a co-owner.

"Justin is an audiophile. He really understands quality audio," AfterMaster CEO and co-founder Larry Ryckman told the Associated Press. "We've worked with the world's biggest artists, and not all of them have a focus on audio quality on their own; they look to their producers and their engineers. Justin loves technology, completely understands audio and he's very powerful and respected in the entertainment community."

AfterMaster technology will be available for consumers via software for streaming services and computers on December 1st or via a chip that can be embedded in mobile devices, televisions and headphones early next year.

On the company's website, visitors can listen to snippets of a few popular songs -- from artists including Maroon 5, Taylor Swift and Jay Z -- and compare audio quality with the AfterMaster enhancement to audio quality without it.

"We think this is probably the biggest breakthrough in audio," Ryckman told the outlet. "We can take any audio and make it substantially louder, clearer and fuller."

