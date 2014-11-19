My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Music

Justin Timberlake Just Became the Co-Owner of This Audio Company

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Justin Timberlake Just Became the Co-Owner of This Audio Company
Image credit: Jaguar PS | Shutterstock.com
Justin Timberlake
Guest Writer
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Justin Timberlake is famous for a lot of things, including his sweet crooning and frosted tips as a member of the quintessential '90s boy band N'Sync (see also: Brittany Spears), his turn as an actor (he notably played Sean Parker in The Social Network) and his SNL hosting prowess.

In addition to all this, Timberlake is quite the businessman. Over the years, the singer/actor/host has invested in a long list of ventures, all with varying degrees of success. He is the owner or co-owner of a social network (MySpace, so that one clearly didn't pan out),  tequila brand (which is doing well), barbeque restaurant chain, golf course, professional basketball team and fashion line. (removed all the a's before each venture)

Today, he officially added another venture to the list: The audio-technology company AfterMaster -- which makes "any audio source dramatically clearer, fuller and louder" -- announced that Timberlake is joining as a co-owner.

Related: Timberlake, Diddy Throw Down in Artisanal Tequila Battle

"Justin is an audiophile. He really understands quality audio," AfterMaster CEO and co-founder Larry Ryckman told the Associated Press. "We've worked with the world's biggest artists, and not all of them have a focus on audio quality on their own; they look to their producers and their engineers. Justin loves technology, completely understands audio and he's very powerful and respected in the entertainment community."

AfterMaster technology will be available for consumers via software for streaming services and computers on December 1st or via a chip that can be embedded in mobile devices, televisions and headphones early next year.

On the company's website, visitors can listen to snippets of a few popular songs -- from artists including Maroon 5, Taylor Swift and Jay Z -- and compare audio quality with the AfterMaster enhancement to audio quality without it.

"We think this is probably the biggest breakthrough in audio," Ryckman told the outlet. "We can take any audio and make it substantially louder, clearer and fuller."

Related: Myspace is Emailing Embarrassing Old Photos to Lure Back Lapsed Users

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From
Networking Like a Pro

Networking Like a Pro

Buy From
No B.S. Time Management for Entrepreneurs

No B.S. Time Management for Entrepreneurs

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Music

7 Things You Didn't Know About DJ Khaled

Music

8 Inspirational Lyrics From Eminem

Music

Taylor Swift and Paul McCartney Join Other Musicians in Call for Copyright Reform