Mobile Payments

Square Makes Its Register Software Free Worldwide

Reporter
2 min read

Square is going global – with software at least.

On Thursday, Twitter co-founder and Square CEO Jack Dorsey announced that Square Register is being made available to sellers around the world. That means internationally Square-using sellers have access to free point-of-sale software that supports 130 different currencies.

Los Desgraciados, a restaurant located in Saltillo, Mexico that uses Square Register
Image credit: Square

Square Register is a free app with software that allows users to analyze payments and manage items and inventory. The app is already used by millions of businesses in the U.S., but previously only supported the U.S. dollar, the Canadian dollar and the Japanese yen.

However, despite the previously limited currencies, Square says that thousands of sellers outside the U.S., Japan and Canada have downloaded the app.

"I've been using Square Register for about three years now,” says Michael Cheang, the owner of an Australian bar called Frisk, in an email sent by Square. “We came across the app when searching the internet for point-of-sale solutions. We looked into all the alternative options, and ultimately chose Square for its simple layout."

Square has not yet released readers that support transactions outside of the U.S., Canada and Japan. However, with the new software in place, the mobile payment's app complete international expansion seems imminent. 

