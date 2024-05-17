📺 Stream EntrepreneurTV for Free 📺

Learning a new language can dramatically expand your sales reach. Just think of how many people speak a given language. It's especially worth pursuing if your product or service skews to a demographic that largely speaks a language that you might not. Regardless of your specific business motivations, it can only help, especially when high-quality lessons are so affordable.

From May 13th through 11:59 p.m. PT on the 22nd, this lifetime subscription to the Beelinguapp Language Learning App is on sale for $29.97 (reg. $100). The app features audiobooks and lessons for 14 languages, some of which include Spanish, German, English, Korean, and even French.

By reading and following along while listening to audio recorded by a native language speaker, users can better understand pronunciation, which can help them become conversational faster. The wide range of audiobooks on the Beelinguapp included excerpts from fairy tales, news articles, scientific papers, and even classic novels.

This fun, new-age approach to language learning has led to Beelinguapp becoming a hit among users and critics. It's previously been named the #4 Product of the Day on Product Hunt and earned an Editors' Choice mention on the Google Play Store, where it's also been named one of the 5 Best Language-Learning Apps in the Market.

If you're curious about expanding your business with a new language, this is a fun tool to get you started.

Remember that only from May 13th through 11:59 p.m. PT on the 22nd, this lifetime subscription to the Beelinguapp Language Learning App is on sale for $29.97 (reg. $100).

StackSocial prices subject to change.
