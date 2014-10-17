My Queue

Ecommerce

Infographic: E-Commerce in the Middle East

Infographic: E-Commerce in the Middle East
Image credit: shutterstock.com
Former Columnist & Online Liaison, Entrepreneur Middle East
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

E-commerce is on fire in the MENA region, and it's not surprising given the fast growth in our digital sector. This especially applies to the GCC, which has been behind most of this impressive boom, expecting to jump from U.S.$9 billion to $15 billion by 2015. This short infographic by PayTabs highlights the current status of e-commerce in the region, and gives you an idea about where the digi-dirham space is headed. Cha ching!

E-Commerce in the Middle East (Infographic)

 

Image credit: PayTabs

 

