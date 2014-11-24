Google Launches Interactive Games on Times Square's Biggest Billboard Ever

November 24, 2014 2 min read

Google is going big this holiday season as the first company to rent out Times Square’s largest billboard ever.

The search giant’s tenure of the Mitsubishi Electric screen -- which is the size of a football field and boasts a resolution exceeding 4K display by 15 million pixels -- kicked off today and will last until January 31, Mashable reports.

In addition to exclusive rights to the screen through the ever-critical holiday shopping season and the Times Square spectacle that is New Year’s Eve, Google is also set to deploy some tech-savvy, interactive features.

Today and tomorrow, for instance, users can ‘Androidify’ themselves using the Google app -- which transforms the Android mascot into a personalized avatar -- and then project these creations onto the billboard.

In addition to showcasing its own products over the holidays, Google plans to allocate some screen time to a handful of non-profits, including Charity Water and the World Wildlife Fund.

While it is unclear how much Google paid for the lease, The New York Times pegs a four-week rental of the screen at $2.5 million -- making it one of the most expensive outdoor ads currently available.

