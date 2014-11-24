Google Launches Interactive Games on Times Square's Biggest Billboard Ever
Google is going big this holiday season as the first company to rent out Times Square’s largest billboard ever.
The search giant’s tenure of the Mitsubishi Electric screen -- which is the size of a football field and boasts a resolution exceeding 4K display by 15 million pixels -- kicked off today and will last until January 31, Mashable reports.
In addition to exclusive rights to the screen through the ever-critical holiday shopping season and the Times Square spectacle that is New Year’s Eve, Google is also set to deploy some tech-savvy, interactive features.
Related: New Google Initiative Enables Ad-Free Browsing on Certain Sites for a Monthly Fee
Today and tomorrow, for instance, users can ‘Androidify’ themselves using the Google app -- which transforms the Android mascot into a personalized avatar -- and then project these creations onto the billboard.
In addition to showcasing its own products over the holidays, Google plans to allocate some screen time to a handful of non-profits, including Charity Water and the World Wildlife Fund.
While it is unclear how much Google paid for the lease, The New York Times pegs a four-week rental of the screen at $2.5 million -- making it one of the most expensive outdoor ads currently available.
Related: This Startup Is Eyeing a Members-Only Bathroom in Times Square