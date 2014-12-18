My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Marketing Strategies

Balancing the Art and Science of Content Marketing (Infographic)

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
This story originally appeared on KISSmetrics

If you could split marketing into two philosophies, one would entail the art of marketing while the other would entail the science of marketing.

The art of marketing is all the right-brained creativity that goes into a marketing program. These marketers are focused on emotions, visuals, and telling stories. OmmWriter, Balsamiq, and Storyteller are some of the tools in their toolkit. Outside of using these tools, these marketers can be found trying their hand at design, practicing their copy skills, and reading Seth Godin.

The science of marketing is the data and analytics side. This is the left-brained, logical side of marketing. These types of marketers love analytics, testing, and measuring. You’ll often find these types of marketers deep into tools like KISSmetrics, Google Analytics, and their preferred A/B testing tool. When they’re not using one of these tools, you’ll find them nerding out about data and growth with a data scientist, talking shop with their growth hacker buddies, and reading FiveThirtyEight.

If you’ve found someone who can combine both of these and do them exceptionally well, you’ve found yourself a great marketer. If you can get two of these types of marketers in your company, you’ve got the core of a great marketing team.

The key is to strike a balance. If you focus too much on the science, your website and marketing will become robotic. Your brand image will be changing the second you get a small hint that one branding message may convert better than the other. Similarly, favoring the art too much means that you won’t know what’s actually resonating because you’re not measuring. At the end of the day marketing is about growing companies. To do this, you’ll need a range of skill sets within your marketing team.

Today’s infographic comes to us from Kapost. It shows us how both art and science are needed in content marketing. We see how both sides think and why it’s important to incorporate both into content marketing.

Click to Enlarge+
Balancing the Art and Science of Content Marketing (Infographic)

 

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

7 Tips for Making the Switch From Just Marketing to Cannabis Marketer

Marketing Strategies

9 of Last Year's Most Creative Marketing Ideas Can Help You Brainstorm for 2019

Marketing Strategies

The Best Marketing Material Is Something Your Audience Would Miss If They Stopped Receiving It