My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Blogging Tips

Have Several Niche Markets? Choose the Right Blog Strategy.

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
4 min read
This story originally appeared on PR Newswire's Small Business PR Toolkit

I have a client who offers marketing services to companies. Let’s call her Jane, for the sake of this post. Jane works specifically with B2B clients in the event planning industry, the technology support services industry and the healthcare industry. Variety much, you ask? Exactly, but it’s a problem lots of small businesses experience. When you’re selling to two or three specific niche markets and they’re all quite different, how do you accommodate them all in your blog strategy?

Well, you have several options. You can go all-out generic with your blog strategy, or you can go all out niche market. Personally, I think developing your niches separately is much more successful, but it depends partly on how different your various offerings are.

One Blog, Multiple Topics

A generic blog strategy is the one that’s the easiest for small businesses, because it takes the least amount of work. You set up a website, add a blog to it and post anything from once a week to daily. In a case like Jane’s, you would probably focus the blog posts on different topics and target markets in rotation, or perhaps weight the frequency a bit more on the side of the industry you get the most business from.

Related: Create a Company Blog Series

The main disadvantages of this model are:

  • There’s always a segment (or two) of your market that doesn’t get fresh content on a regular basis, and
  • You need to use a strong, generic domain to support a range of topics. That’s fine if you’re Acme and Sons, but not so good if you want your domain name to reflect one of your products, a la Jones Event Management.

Sure, your SEO will be fine, because Google doesn’t care who you’re publishing for as long as your blog gets updated frequently. An example of a generic blog is Johnson and Johnson.

One Company, Multiple Websites

This model is an ambitious one for a small company. If Jane decides to adopt this approach, she needs three websites, one for each of her niche markets. Each site needs to have a blog, which she has to maintain. This is completely doable if Jane has a team of people taking care of her blog strategy, not so much if she has to do it all herself.

Related: Who Writes Your Company's Blog Content?

To make it work, Jane would need to blog at least twice a month for each niche, which is a total of six blog posts per month. For each site, however, it’s just two posts a month. That isn’t really enough to improve the site’s ranking, get found in search or generate decent traffic and leads. If she published 6 posts a month on a single blog instead it would have far more impact. And no, before you ask: she can’t publish the same (or similar) blog posts across more than one site, because that will result in the sites being penalized for duplicate content.

One Website, Multiple Blogs

This, to my mind, is the most sensible model—especially for small business owners. It’s not unusual to find yourself on a website that has several different blogs. HubSpot’s website is a perfect example, with its various blogs for sales, web design, marketing etc. This isn’t hard to set up, either; your biggest challenge is, once again, producing enough content to fulfill your blog strategy across each of the different blogs. In Jane’s case this could work, but only if her home page and other website pages support all three niche markets comfortably. And let’s face it, there’s a big difference between the three.

Related: Why Your Content Marketing Strategy Needs Real-Time Data

In the days before inbound marketing, all you had to do was produce different-looking brochures for each of your niches. Now, it’s a bit more complex. But of course, the ROI on a solid blog strategy beats the heck out of whatever your returns were on the old ways of selling. How does this apply to your business, and which option would you choose?

Written by Steve Lazuka is the founder of Interact Media.

More from Entrepreneur

New York Times bestselling author Nicole Lapin can help you pitch your brand to press and strengthen your media training.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Blogging Tips

4 Golden Rules to Boost Blog-Post Engagement

Blogging Tips

5 Business-Blogging Mistakes -- and How to Fix Them

Blogging Tips

13 Tips for Creating and Pitching Contributed Content