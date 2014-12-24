Entrepreneur's 10 Most Popular Stories About Social Media in 2014

December 24, 2014 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

As the year comes to an end, we’re taking a look back at our most popular stories related to the sizzling social-media space. From predictions on what would be the top social-media trends of the year to advice on how to grow your Twitter following, these are the articles that you, our readers, liked best. (You’ve probably even “liked,” shared and retweeted a few yourself. How meta.)

Check out the list to see if your favorites made the cut, and catch up on what you missed these last 12 months:

10. How I Went From Zero to 380,000 Twitter Followers Without Spending a Dime

A little birdy is offering up some tips on how to gain a following on Twitter that would rival that of the pied piper. By tweeting (and retweeting) often and making friends with influencers, you’re off to a good start. Check out even more useful tips you can use today.

9. Post Smarter: The Best Times to Use Social Platforms (Infographic)

We’ve heard the saying thousands of times: it’s not what platform you use, it’s how (and when) you use it. While Pinterest works best on weekends, that might not be ideal for Twitter or Tumblr. This infographic will help you get the most eyeballs on your social media outputs across all networks.

8. Social Media Prediction: Video Is Going to Be Bigger Than Ever This Year

First, social media was about status updates. When TwitPics and Pinterest came on the scene, photos became an important part of posts. Now there’s Vine with micro-videos, and Jayson DeMers thinks that’s only the beginning for the rise of video. Check out his predictions and see for yourself how accurate he is.

7. 10 Signs You’re Using Social Media Wrong

Every business needs a social media presence, but how you use it makes a big difference. Here are some mistakes companies make when using online networks, from irregular updates to not varying your content to match the platform. Knowing the things that could hold you back is part of moving forward.

6. How to Succeed at Product Placement Without Celebrities

While it might be helpful to have a big name endorsing your product, it’s not always financially possible, nevermind prudent. Fear not, because there are ways to generate buzz on social media without using celebrity endorsements. Whether you take your product national or keep it local, we have some strategies to get people talking.

5. 6 Reasons to Delete Your Facebook Account Right Now

If wishing happy birthday to hundreds of “friends” you’ve never met each day wasn’t enough of a reason to log off of Facebook for good, here are six others. Whether it’s consequences at the office or an increase in FOMO, there are serious benefits to keeping your life offline.

4. Women Dominate Every Social Media Network -- Except One (Infographic)

It turns out that there are more uses to social networks than posting cat videos and vacation pictures. Whether it’s interacting with brands or catching up on current news, women are using networks like Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr and Instagram more than men. Find out how this is impacting the industry.

3. 5 SEO Trends Every Entrepreneur Needs to Know for 2014

The web is a crowded place, so taking advantage of SEO trends will help to ensure that potential and existing customers can find you. Learn why mobile optimization is imperative and what should take priority over links.

2. The Year Ahead: 5 Social Media Trends Every Entrepreneur Needs to Know

As in any other industry, there are trends among social media. New social networks rise while others fall from popularity and algorithms change, for example. This will give you a glimpse into what’s coming up for social media and how you can make the most of it.

1. 11 Unusual Social Media Tips to Drive Branding, Clicks and Conversions

The world of Facebook and the Twitterverse are crowded with users. Everyone has something to say, so your message can easily get lost amid selfies and status updates. Thankfully, there are things you can do to stand out -- whether it’s changing your font to create custom formatting or adding call-to-action buttons.