This Company Sold $180,000 Worth of Actual B.S. on Black Friday

It’s safe to say that Cards Against Humanity, the wildly successful card game company, isn’t willing to play into the carnival of consumerism that is Black Friday.

Last year, the company offered a “once-in-a-lifetime” price hike that resulted, ironically, in a slight sales increase. But this year, in an even fiercer act of rebellion, Cards Against Humanity removed the game from its online shop entirely, offering, instead, a $6 box of bullsh*t -- “literal feces, from an actual bull," the company’s website read on Nov. 28, according to the CBC.

Even though the limited edition black boxes were explicitly labeled ‘Bullsh*t,’ shoppers were seemingly enthralled by the vulgar stunt: all 30,000 packages sold out in 30 minutes.

That’s a total of $180,000 spent on animal poop -- though the company noted it netted $6,000 after shipping costs, all of which it donated to Heifer International, a non-profit that distributes farm animals to impoverished communities.

As some shoppers doubted that the company would actually post feces in the mail, many opened their packages this week with a mix of delight and disgust

“I don’t think they would fit a card in here,” says this courageous unboxer, who breaks the dried piece of excrement in half to make sure nothing is hidden within. “Honestly, it’s just poop! I don’t know what I was expecting.”

The company culled the excrement from a cattle ranch in Texas that sells pasteurized bull feces for shipments, reports Time.

“We all really hate Black Friday, it’s just kind of a horrible day,” Cards Against Humanity co-creator Max Temkin said. “It comes after this day where you’re supposed to be thankful for what you have, and then it’s just this whole huge media spectacle of people fighting each other to save $50 on a TV.”

