Screaming Babies on a Plane? This Couple's Solution is a Poignant Lesson in Travel Etiquette.

A screaming baby on a plane can be a recipe for disaster -- or, in this case, a lesson in travel etiquette from two particularly empathetic parents.

During their daughter’s first-ever flight, the couple distributed a letter and a care package to nearby passengers, apologizing in advance for any inevitable racket, reports Mail Online.

“I’ll try to be on my best behavior,” reads the letter, jokingly written from the perspective of 1-year-old Madeline. “There are also ear plugs in case my first public serenade isn’t as enjoyable to you as it is to my mom and dad.”

The couple also threw in some Junior Mints and Rolos for good measure, according to this photo posted by Reddit user and fellow flyer Ninjashares. “I ain’t mad,” he wrote.

The warming gesture illustrates how the smallest courtesies can make all the difference, especially given the increasingly close quarters of airline travel.

If only Chan Juan Sung -- a 27-year-old mother who was flying from Chongqing to Hong Kong alongside her crying baby yesterday -- had had a similar forethought. When two women complained that Sung’s baby was making too much noise, an in-air brawl erupted that nearly resulted in an emergency landing.

