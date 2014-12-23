My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Self-Driving Cars

Google Rolls Out First Working Prototype of Self-Driving Car

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Google Rolls Out First Working Prototype of Self-Driving Car
Image credit: Google
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Fortune Magazine

Google said Monday that it has taken another big step forward in developing self-driving cars by building a fully functioning prototype of its own design.

“Today we’re unwrapping the best holiday gift we could’ve imagined: the first real build of our self-driving vehicle prototype,” Google said in a blog post.

Google unveiled its latest model – a tiny two-passenger car – in May, generating worldwide buzz. But on Monday, the company admitted that it was just a mock-up that lacked much of what you’d expect in a car.

“It didn’t even have real headlights!” Google said.

Google has said that its car would be built without a steering wheel, gas pedals and brakes, which are, in theory, unnecessary because passengers can just sit back and relax while technology handles the steering. To drive on public streets in California, however, Google must install traditional controls, just in case a human driver needs to take over.

Google  GOOG 1.65%  plans to build about 100 prototype cars and test them for the next few years, the company said.

Previously, Google’s tests of the futuristic technology involved modified Toyota Priuses and Lexus SUVs. Over the past few years, the company had logged hundreds of thousands of miles in such cars on public roads.

Since showing off the mock-up in May, Google has been hard at work on coming up with new prototype. The process involved using different versions to test individual car components that handle the steering and braking along with the computers and sensors required for autonomous driving technology.

“We’re going to be spending the holidays zipping around our test track, and we hope to see you on the streets of Northern California in the new year,” the company said.

As of last month, seven companies including Mercedes-Benz, Nissan and Tesla have received permits to test self-driving cars on public roads in California, making it a hotbed for the technology.

More from Entrepreneur

Jon Horowitz is dedicated to helping brands with grow their social footprint by aligning with influencers and creating innovative content.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Self-Driving Cars

Apple Now Has More Than 50 Self-Driving Cars on the Road

Self-Driving Cars

If the Feds Don't Act, Expect More Autonomous Car Accidents

Self-Driving Cars

Hitting the Las Vegas Strip in Lyft's Self-Driving Car