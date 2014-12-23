My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Holidays

8 Gifts Entrepreneurs Should Give Themselves This Holiday Season

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Contributor
Co-Founder of inventRight; Author of One Simple Idea Series
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The holidays are upon us. Chances are you’ve been running around purchasing gifts for all of the important people in your life. But I don’t want you to forget to treat yourself this holiday season.

Between social events, familial obligations and annual traditions, the holidays can be very draining. When 2015 rolls around, you will want to feel refreshed and like you’re ready to hit the ground running. So it’s important that you carve out time for yourself in between your commitments. Mind you, these aren’t gifts you have to purchase -- so you have no excuses not to try to enjoy them.

1. A strong body

Don’t forget to exercise this holiday season. Between indulgent meals, delicious baked goods and alcohol, this is a tough time of year on your body. But having a strong body will lead you to having a strong mind. So whether you find a family member to work out with or not, get moving. 

Related: 6 Business Lessons From 6 Big Holidays

2. A well-rested mind

Make an effort to sleep well. We all know what that means -- shut down your illuminated screens early, leave your phone in another room, go to bed early, etc. Do you what you need to do so that you feel rejuvenated.

3. A roadmap

Take this time to do a little planning. What are your goals for 2015? How are you going to accomplish them? You’ll feel more and more excited about getting back to work when you have something to look forward to. 

4. Some perspective

Pick up a new book. Pick up a magazine you’ve never read before. Consider reading an article about a topic you know nothing about. This is a great time to relax your mind and boost your creativity by focusing on learning something new.

Related: Savvy Ways to Survive the Holidays

5. A dance party

Is there a better way to let loose and express yourself than dancing? I don’t think so. Put on your favorite radio channel or Spotify playlist and get grooving.

6. Unscheduled time

Plans give us something to look forward. But to really unwind, you need carve out time in your schedule and schedule absolutely nothing at all. Get in touch with how you’re feeling in that moment and do whatever feels right.

7. A pat on the back

Reflect back on all of the things you have done this year to help others.

8. A moment

Stop moving so fast for a second! Sit still. Whatever it takes for you to appreciate the little details of life.

This holiday season I’ll be focusing on staying engaged with my family -- and trying to follow this advice as closely as possible!

Related: Make an Impression on Employees With These 3 Simple, and Free, Holiday 'Gifts'

More from Entrepreneur

Jon Horowitz is dedicated to helping brands with grow their social footprint by aligning with influencers and creating innovative content.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From
Networking Like a Pro

Networking Like a Pro

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Holidays

Watch James Corden Celebrate the Holiday Season with Everyone From Migos to Paul McCartney

Holidays

KFC Wants to Warm Hearts With Its Fried Chicken Scented Yule Log

Holidays

Online Holiday Shopping Fraud Risks and What You Can Do to Avoid Them (Infographic)