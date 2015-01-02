My Queue

Elon Musk

For the Second Time, Elon Musk and Wife Split

This story originally appeared on CNBC

When Elon Musk split up with wife, Talulah Riley, for the first time, he told the whole world.

"It was an amazing four years. I will love you forever," the entrepreneur Tweeted to the British actress in January 2012. "You will make someone very happy one day."

Eighteen months later, that happy person apparently was him, as they tied the knot again in July 2013.

The rekindled romance didn't last. On Wednesday - the day many people make vows for the coming year - the couple officially broke their marital vow. Musk filed for divorce in Los Angeles County Superior Court on New Year's Eve.

The couple said they were splitting amicably and that Musk agreed to give Riley $16 million in cash and other assets as part of a financial settlement, according to a joint statement. A divorce filing said property would be split based on a prenuptial agreement.

Musk made a fortune co-founding PayPal and has gone on to start SpaceX and Tesla Motors. Riley appeared in "Pride & Prejudice," "Inception" and "St. Trinians."

The couple first wed in 2010. They didn't have any children, but Musk has five sons from a previous marriage.

Musk and Riley were together for a year after they remarried, but they have lived apart the past five months while Riley wrote and directed her first feature film, "Scottish Mussel," in the United Kingdom.

The two said they remain friends.

Musk did not immediately Tweet news of the divorce Wednesday.

