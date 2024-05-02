Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

When you waste your own money, it's a frustration. When it's your business's money, you could be compromising the future of your enterprise. Every 20 seconds, organizations around the world waste approximately $1 million, according to BusinessWire.

Whether your business is just getting off the ground or already established in your community, wasted money is an issue, but there may be no single solution. Instead, you could look for answers to the type of wasted money you want to avoid.

If you're concerned about the cost of daily necessities like paper, office supplies, snacks, and more, try shopping at Costco while you can still get a Costco 1-Year Gold Star Membership and a $40 Digital Costco Shop Card* for $60. And once you're a Gold Star Member, you can even buy gold bars there if you're so inclined, according to CNBC.

Save on day-to-day costs.

Becoming a Costco Gold Star Member gives you access to more than 500 Costco warehouses around the US. Costco Gold Star Members can shop for bulk goods, daily essentials, groceries, jewelry, electronics, apparel, and more.

Your Costco Gold Star Membership also gives you access to Costco Services* that could save you a trip to another location. If the company car needs new tires, stop by the Costco Tire Center. Need to fill your tank? Visit a Costco Gas Station. If you want to find a great gift for a great employee, you can even see what travel deals are available through Costco.

If you don't have time to visit a Costco warehouse, see what's available online. That could be a great place to start using your $40 Digital Costco Shop Card*.

Stretch your budget, not your resources.

Start getting your daily essentials under one roof.

Here's your chance to get a 1-Year Costco Gold Star Membership and a $40 Digital Costco Shop Card* for $60.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

*To receive a Digital Costco Shop Card, you must provide a valid email address at the time of sign-up. If you elect not to provide a valid email address, a Digital Costco Shop Card will not be emailed. Valid only for nonmembers for their first year of membership. Limit one per household. Nontransferable and may not be combined with any other promotion. New members will receive their Digital Costco Shop Card by email within 2 weeks of sign-up. Costco Shop Cards are not redeemable for cash, except as required by law. Digital Costco Shop Cards are not accepted at Gas Stations, Car Washes, or Food Court Kiosks. A Costco membership is $60 a year. An Executive Membership is an additional $60 upgrade fee a year. Each membership includes one free Household Card. May be subject to sales tax. Costco accepts all Visa cards, as well as cash, checks, debit/ATM cards, EBT and Costco Shop Cards. Departments and product selection may vary.

*Services are provided to Costco members by third parties.