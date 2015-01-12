My Queue

Startup Funding

Augmedix, the Google Glass App for Medical Data Entry, Raises $16 Million

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Google Glass may no longer be the shiny, new thing that every developer in Silicon Valley wants to play with, but it’s still attracting investor attention.

A San Francisco-based startup called Augmedix, which aims to “rehumanize” health care through Google Glass, today raised $16 million in Series A funding. The company’s Glass-based platform assists doctors with data entry, thus freeing them up for more time with patients. The platform extracts information from the audio-visual of a doctor’s conversation with a patient and uses it to update electronic health records in real time. It also allows doctors to verbally call up a patient’s records or test results.

Related: How This Google Glass Startup Is Saving Doctors Time

Although other companies have backed away from the much-anticipated and little-used wearable tech platform, Augmedix has rolled out deployments in 10 states throughout the country. The money will allow the company to continue its work and perhaps add to its roster of 100-plus employees.

The money for this round of funding comes from DCM , Emergence Capital Partners and Great Oaks Venture Capital. In June of last year, the company raised $7.3 million.

Augmedix now has a valuation close to $100 million, according to CEO Ian Shakil.  

Related: OK, Explorers: A New Version of Google Glass Is Coming Next Year

 
 

