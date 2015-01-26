Tumblr Launches New Ad Initiative to Connect Popular Bloggers With Major Brands

January 26, 2015 2 min read

With a new advertising initiative called the Creatrs Network, Tumblr is looking to heighten the profile of its most popular creators while also bestowing big brands with access to the platform’s most cutting-edge content.

The Creatrs Network, which has been in development for over a year and currently counts 300 artists hand-picked by Tumblr, connects these creators with major marketers who want to use their work in ads. The ads can appear on Tumblr and beyond, says the company's head of creative strategy, David Hayes -- including on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and on companies’ own websites.

“Already, brands like AT&T, Universal Pictures, and Gap have worked with Tumblr artists to develop original content that can be featured on their Tumblr pages, as well as other platforms,” according to Wired.

Related: In Ecommerce Push, Tumblr Adds 'Buy,' 'Browse' Buttons

For creators, this means wider exposure and added revenue opportunities. Tumblr pays artists their going rates for any contracted work, and has already doled out $250,000 over the past year. The network also provides legal assistance to help artists develop contracts, broker licensing deals and protect their work.

For brands, the experience is a little like working with an ad agency, explains Hayes, except that the process is more streamlined, and it enables companies to tap directly into the content that is already resonating among Tumblr’s 420 million total users.

In addition to the Creatrs Network, Tumblr has also launched an internal program simply called Creatrs. The site will select 10 artists and help them land book deals, live events or the opportunity to teach classes at universities, Wired reports.

Related: Tumblr's Ad Strategy: We Want the Guys Who Make Super Bowl Ads